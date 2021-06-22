New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccines for young people between the ages of 12 and 15, but they have to wait their turn: Tribune India

Christchurch (New Zealand), June 22

New Zealand drug regulator Medsafe has given interim approval of the Pfizer vaccine for young people aged 12 to 15, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects Cabinet approval to continue next week.

With Cabinet approval, children between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible for vaccination towards the end of the year after the older group has taken turns.

Although children are at lower risk of serious Covid illness and death than older people, vaccination of children is still essential for two reasons.

First, if a child becomes infected with the virus, it can be spread to other people, including high-risk groups and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. In some countries, outbreaks begin in young people, spread to the elderly, and cause serious hospitalizations and deaths.

Second, although the risk of death is very small, children can still suffer from serious long-term health complications as a result of covid, often known as long covid. This has been shown to affect a significant proportion of people, even in the younger age group.

Medsafe approval is based on solid data showing that the vaccine is safe and highly effective for this age group. This follows similar moves in Europe, the United States and Canada.

Vaccination of teenagers reduces the risk of getting sick and transmitting the virus to others. By being vaccinated, we protect not only ourselves but also the people around us.

How Children Fit New Zealand Deployment Plans

In New Zealand, 265,000 children belong to a group between the ages of 12 and 15 and make up more than 5% of the population. Adding this to 80% of people over the age of 16, the Pfizer vaccine is currently Medsafe approved for use in 85% of the population. This is good news because it requires a very high vaccination rate to get a chance to reach herd immunity (sometimes called herd immunity).

Vaccines are not mandatory and no one will want to be vaccinated. This means that we may need to vaccinate some children in the younger age group. Studies are currently underway to evaluate whether the vaccine is suitable for children aged 6 to 11 years. Health Director Ashley Bloomfield said Medsafe would consider the test results as they became available.

There is a strong relationship between age and risk of severe covid. As Ardern announced last week, it makes sense to start with the elderly and gradually move through the age group. There may be exceptions — teenagers living with border workers or having underlying health may be vaccinated early in the rollout.

There are other risk factors as well. We know that as a result of many years of systematic racism in the health system, Maori and Pacific people are at increased risk of needing treatment in Covid’s hospitals. Therefore, fair deployment will prioritize early access to vaccines for the Maori and Pacific communities.

Transition to herd immunity

At this point, New Zealand’s population is like a dry mountain of kindlings. Covid’s sparks from countries around the world are constantly threatening to set it on fire. Immunizing our population is like hosing its kindling pile.

In the first place, the trees are still dry enough that if a spark lands in the wrong place, it can catch fire. But in the end, when the wood gets wet enough, it may be a little smoldering here and there, but the fire doesn’t go out.

The government has set out an aspect of negotiations: the plan is to provide vaccines to everyone by the end of the year. According to Ardern, New Zealand’s pre-purchase order for Pfizer vaccine is enough to provide two doses to children aged 12 to 15 years, without anyone else missing out for the rest of the year. Will be provided to.

Now it is our responsibility that we all carry out our bit and be vaccinated when it is our turn. Everyone who has been vaccinated contributes to our herd immunity to the virus.

The more collective immunity you have, the stronger your community protection and the more options you have to ensure that you can safely resume your trip abroad. Immunization of young people is an important part of this effort, and this latest announcement marks an important step in a long journey towards the end of the Covid pandemic. PTI