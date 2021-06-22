Children’s birthday parties may have contributed to the COVID epidemic: Studies





new Research Shows that the celebration of a child’s birthday may be part of the cause of the fatal increase in COVID-19 cases in early 2020. Researchers examined anonymous health insurance data from 2.9 million households from the first 45 weeks of the year to see if such gatherings were associated with increased COVID-19 infection rates. In counties with an overall high incidence of coronavirus, households with a birthday during that time had a 31% increase in COVID diagnosis than households without a birthday, according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. .. What you need to know about child tax credits before July 15th



In these counties, the average increase was 8.6 cases per 10,000 people, but in households with children celebrating birthdays, that number almost doubled, increasing by 15.8. However, in counties with low COVID-19 epidemics, no surge in data was shown in cases 2 weeks after birthday, whether children or adults. According to the study’s lead author, doctor and associate professor Anupam Jena, workplace and business settings are under scrutiny as policymakers try to keep the public safe during a pandemic. However, it was difficult to buy statistics for informal gatherings. Harvard Medical School Healthcare Policy. The birthday included in the claim data provided “an opportunity to empirically quantify the potential role of a small social gathering in the COVID-19 spread.” Missouri leads the United States in most COVID cases per 100,000 as the Delta variant becomes established

“There is a natural tendency to not think that family and friends may be infected or that they may spread to family and friends,” said Rand Corporation’s research and policy researcher author. Dr. Chris Whaley said. USA Today.. The study also found that there was no statistically obvious difference when comparing counties with and without strict stay-at-home orders. The same results were seen in counties that overwhelmingly voted for Trump and those that did not. “It certainly suggests that people weren’t sticking to the shelter-in-place policy for this particular type of event,” Jena said. Parents.. As of Monday, there were more than 33,500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, killing 601,961 people, the highest number in the world. Download FOX 4KC News App on iPhone and Android





