New method accurately detects pathogenic infections in advance





When the virus infects cells, changes occur in the cell nucleus, which can be observed with a fluorescence microscope. Researchers at the University of Zurich have trained artificial neural networks to reliably recognize cells infected with adenovirus or herpesvirus using fluorescent images from living cells. This procedure also identifies severe acute infections in the early stages. In humans, adenovirus can infect cells in the respiratory tract, and herpesviruses can infect cells in the skin and nervous system. In most cases, the virus is suppressed by the immune system, so it does not produce new virus particles. However, adenovirus and herpesviruses can fail to completely suppress the immune system and cause persistent infections that produce viral particles over the years. These same viruses can also cause sudden, violent infections in which affected cells release large amounts of the virus, resulting in a rapid spread of the infection. This can lead to serious acute illnesses of the lungs and nervous system. Automatic detection of virus-infected cells Urs Greber’s research group, a professor of molecular life sciences at the University of Zurich (UZH), found that machine learning algorithms used herpes or adenovirus-infected cells to fluoresce cells. Our method not only reliably identifies cells infected with the virus, but also accurately detects pathogenic infections in advance. “ Professor of Molecular Life Sciences, University of Zurich, Urus Graber (UZH) The authors of the study believe that their development has many uses, including predicting how human cells react to other viruses and microorganisms. “This method opens up new ways to better understand infections and discover new activators against pathogens such as viruses and bacteria,” Greber adds. The analytical method is based on a combination of fluorescence microscopy of living cells and a deep learning process. Herpes and adenovirus formed in infected cells change the tissue of the nucleus, and these changes can be observed under a microscope. This group has developed a deep learning algorithm (artificial neural network) to automatically detect these changes. The network is trained with a large set of microscopic images that learn to identify patterns that are characteristic of infected or uninfected cells. “Once training and validation is complete, the neural network will automatically detect the cells infected with the virus,” Greber explains. Reliably predict severe acute infections The research team also demonstrated that the algorithm can identify acute and severe infections up to 24 hours before with 95% accuracy. Images of live cells with lytic infection, in which virus particles rapidly proliferate and cells are lysed, and images of persistent infection, in which only a small amount of virus is continuously produced, were used as training materials. Although this method is very accurate, it is not yet clear which features of the infected cell nucleus are recognized by the artificial neural network to distinguish between the two stages of infection. But without this knowledge, researchers have been able to study the biology of infected cells in more detail. This group has already discovered some differences. Internal pressure in the nucleus is higher in toxic infections than in persistent stages. In addition, viral proteins accumulate more rapidly in the nucleus in lysed cells. “Different cell processes are likely to determine whether cells collapse after infection. We are now able to investigate these and other questions,” Greber said. Source: Journal reference: Andriasyan, V. , et al. (2021) Microscopic deep learning predicts viral infections and elucidates the mechanism of lytic infected cells. iScience. doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2021.102543..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos