Researchers elucidate cellular mechanisms that promote the initiation of mammary gland development





A research group at the University of Helsinki used biotissue imaging for the first time to visualize the appearance of the mammary glands. Despite years of interest, the cellular mechanisms that drive the onset of mammary gland development remain elusive for decades, primarily due to technical limitations in the study of dynamic cellular behavior in living tissues. did. Recent advances in microscopy and the availability of various mouse models have allowed Marja Mikkola’s research group at the HiLIFE Institute for Biotechnology, University of Helsinki, to tackle this problem. This is the first time biotissue imaging has been used to visualize the appearance of the mammary gland. The mammary gland is the organ that defines the class of mammals, but surprisingly little is known about how its development begins.In their recent study published in Journal of Cell BiologyUsing time-lapse imaging, Marja Mikkola’s research group showed that mammary gland bud growth is promoted primarily by cell migration to buds. In contrast, increased cell size and proliferation contribute to this process, but the role of these mechanisms remains minor. Interestingly, mammary gland cells, unlike most other skin derivatives such as hair follicles and tooth buds, do not divide for several days, indicating that this may be a unique feature of early mammary development. I will. But I still don’t know why this happens. “ Ewelina Trela, graduate student, lead author of research Mammary gland buds use a previously unexplained invagination mechanism Tissue invagination, or tissue folding into the underlying stroma, is the basic mechanism that occurs to produce the structure of many organs. In the same work, the authors explain a new mechanism of organizational invasion. “Using a confocal fluorescence microscope, we found thin, elongated epidermal keratinocytes that surround the mammary gland buds like edges. Their appearance and disappearance coincide with the invagination process, and these cells, called ring cells, It suggests that it may be functionally important, “said Senior Researcher Marja Mikkola. .. Next, the Mikkola group, in collaboration with HiLIFE and the Sara Wickström group at the University of Helsinki School of Medicine, established live imaging of developing mammary buds and confirmed that ring cells move circumferentially around the mammary buds. Did. The study also revealed that ring cells exert contractile forces via the actomyosin network via non-muscle myosin IIA (NMIIA). In NMIIA-deficient mice, ring cell function was impaired and mammary gland bud shape was impaired. Whether other developing organs utilize similar cellular mechanisms for invagination remains an open question. Source: Journal reference: Leash, E. , et al. (2021) Cellular influx and contractile actomyosin force promote mammary gland bud growth and invagination. Journal of Cell Biology. doi.org/10.1083/jcb.202008062..

