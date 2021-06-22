MAECC encourages government to use antiparasitic ivermectin





Petaling Jaya: A coalition of health groups is calling on the government to approve the use of the parasite drug ivermectin in Covid-19 patients. Malaysia’s Alliance for Effective Covid Control (MAECC) argued that the use of this drug could control the situation of Covid-19 in 6 weeks. He also urged the government to exercise urgent authority to quickly track the use of ivermectin and “appropriate” supplements to boost the immunity of all individuals under quarantine. “We urge the government to position this drug and reuse it as a first-line treatment. Worldwide, ivermectin has been used for the past 40 years and has been prescribed over 3.7 billion doses. “This is one of the safest drugs. The scientific data on ivermectin is compelling,” said Dr. Farid Amir Luishak on behalf of MAECC at a press conference livestreamed at Zoom yesterday. Studies have added that it is possible to prevent multiple deaths from Covid-19 and that early use of the drug can reduce the severity of the disease. He said it could be unethical if a Covid-19 patient was not allowed to be treated with the drug. Also at MAECC, Dr. S. Vijaendreh said clinical trials would take time and appealed for conditional use by all physicians wishing to prescribe according to guidelines set by the Ministry of Health. “All data and results can be maintained, shared and analyzed,” he said, adding that MAECC wants to present to the ministry all new data that support drug use. From the accumulated data, he said there was good reason to use the drug as one of the weapons in the treatment of Covid-19. “It’s important to emphasize that this isn’t a magical drug that solves all of Covid-19, but it plays a very important role and should be used as shown,” he said. Said. Ivermectin has been used for decades to treat human head lice, river blindness, and animal heartworm. Regarding the treatment of Covid-19, in a laboratory experiment by researchers at Monash University in Australia, ivermectin in vitro showed an inhibitory effect on SARS-CoV-2, reducing the viral RNA load by 5,000 times in 48 hours. I understand. On June 5, the ministry and clinical research institute began clinical trials in 12 hospitals to study the use and efficacy of ivermectin in high-risk Covid-19 patients. Health Director Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is widely used in the treatment of neglected tropical diseases such as onchocerciasis, strongyloidiasis and helminthosis. I said there is. However, he said the evidence recommending daily use of ivermectin in Covid-19 patients was inconclusive. Dr. Noor Hisham said the FDA did not approve ivermectin for use in the treatment or prevention of human Covid-19, but the World Health Organization recommended it only in clinical trial settings.

