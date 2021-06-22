Tips to prevent mosquitoes in your home





To prevent mosquito bites before they get bitten, homeowners can try some of the following:

Dallas — After some mosquito samples in Dallas County have been tested positive West nile virus, City officials are stepping up precautionary measures. On June 21st and 22nd, the city will spray 3700 blocks of Vickers with zip code 75212, following positive samples of mosquitoes in the city. It’s also this year that Dallas’ family-owned companies Jackson Mosquito and Pest Control are very busy fighting mosquitoes with their exterminators. “It rained a lot last month. Mosquitoes were born from water,” said Justin Taylor, general manager of the company. “It will probably get a little worse because of the rain we received.” Tips to prevent mosquitoes To prevent mosquito bites before they get bitten, homeowners can try some of the following: 1. Check for fallen leaves Mosquitoes often breed in damp areas, so Taylor said one of the places to check is to look for litter under the bushes. Since mosquitoes like to harvest during the day, cleaning those spaces can remove one of the hiding places. 2. Clean the standing water The place to collect rainwater is literally a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “You can get West Nile fever. You can get Chikungunya fever. There are many illnesses that you can get from mosquitoes,” Taylor explained. He advised people to check drainage pumps, irrigation control boxes, and other places where water may have accumulated. If you have water, try draining it. If drainage is too difficult, Taylor said homeowners can buy mosquito dunks to prevent breeding. 3. Call an expert In some cases, the best thing to do is to be proactive. As a result, Taylor-recommended homeowners can get specialists to investigate the garden and cause mosquitoes to become cloudy or foggy for prevention. Even if prevention is delayed, there are still actions that the general public can take to address the problem of uncontrollable mosquitoes. Dallas residents can call 3-1-1 to report water outages and mosquito problems. 4. Reduce risk On the other hand, there are some personal actions to take to limit the chances of being bitten by a mosquito. Health officials have mentioned “4D”. DEET: When you go out, use FDA-approved insect repellents, including DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil.

