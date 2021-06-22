Physician: Children over 12 years old need COVID vaccine | News Alert





Children and adolescents generally have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults, but serious illness can still occur in this population, especially those with underlying illness. New England Journal of Medicine Said. Fewer children are infected with COVID-19 than adults, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities receive vaccinations that help protect against COVID-19 for all people over the age of 12. I encourage you to do that. Dr. Thomas Vanghus, Department of Internal Medicine, Baptist Health Medical Group, said: “Around the world, that’s a big problem.” VanHoose said Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world in the population and that there are currently numerous outbreaks in the school. According to a Reuters article, Israeli health officials believe that the new outbreak on Monday was a more infectious variant of Delta. Last month, Israel expanded its vaccine eligibility to include adolescents. According to the CDC, the first detected Delta variant in India now accounts for at least 10% of all infectious diseases in the United States. “It’s now affecting young people, young adults, and children,” Van Hoose said. The vaccine currently available to children aged 12 to 15 years is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Possible side effects include arm pain, fever, and chills, Van Hoose said. According to the CDC, these side effects occur within a day or two of vaccination and are a common sign that the body is building protection against the virus. According to VanHoose, the study did not show a severe, life-threatening reaction or an increased risk of its nature. The results were announced on May 27, according to a phase 3 clinical trial involving 2,260 people. New England Journal of MedicineThe vaccine is about 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 aged 12 to 15 years. According to VanHoose, children are at increased risk of viruses and infections because they are nearby, mainly through schools, camps and day care. “Of course, if another wave of COVID comes back, it could spread very quickly to unvaccinated children,” he said. “When a child is infected, adults can be infected in the same way that other viruses that infect children infect moms and dads and their grandparents.” When it comes to vaccination, VanHoose said health officials recommend separating it from other vaccinations, such as the flu shot. If someone responded to the COVID-19 vaccine, he said he wanted to know if the response was due to that vaccine or another vaccine. A daily COVID-19 report by the Kentucky Health and Family Services Cabinet on June 18 identified 348,228 COVID-19 cases in the state. Approximately 50,589, or 10.9 percent, were 10 to 19 years old. To find a vaccine near you Vaccine.gov / search Alternatively, call 270-769-1601 for the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos