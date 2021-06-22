Adult ADHD: What is it like to live in that state? And why are so many still struggling to get a diagnosis?

Many of us are thinking about ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) As a childhood condition – this is usually when diagnosed.But more and more people are sharing their experience of existence Diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood..Social media is also involved in this, with reports that people first saw a doctor. Learn about the symptoms of TikTok..

In fact, around 2.5% of adults It is believed that we will live with ADHD, including us.

However, despite this heightened awareness, many adults continue to struggle to get a diagnosis.

ADHD is a hereditary neurodevelopmental disorder with different brain growth, Specific chemicals Involved in joy and reward.This is often the brain of ADHD Stimulate these chemicalsThat is why people can experience inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

General features of ADHD include:

Do not perform (or start) longer tasks

Distracted by other tasks and ideas

Look for risks or activities that provide immediate rewards

Restlessness (outward or inward)

Interfere with (do not want to) others

Symptoms are similar in both adults and children, but with age the factors differ or change. For example, inattention is the most persistent symptomatology in adults.

ADHD can be debilitating, Probability is high Poor quality of life, substance use problems, unemployment, accidental injuries, suicide, premature death.In addition, ADHD can be costly around adults £ 18000 / year For reasons such as payment for medical or social support.

It is also generally associated with a wide range Coexistence conditions As an adult.

For example, depression is most common 3 times more popular Adults with ADHD.And almost half of all adults with ADHD Bipolar spectrum disorder..

About 70% of adults with ADHD experience it Emotional dysfunction, This can make it more difficult to control emotional reactions.It is also considered Almost all adults with ADHD Have got Discomfort sensitive to rejectionA condition in which perceived rejection or criticism can cause extreme emotional sensitivity or pain.

In addition to this, adults with ADHD Insufficient working memory – I can’t remember a simple shopping list – and “Time blind” (I can’t perceive time).Some may also have Oppositional defiant disorderThat is, they often respond poorly to recognized orders and rules.

None of these coexisting conditions are used to diagnose ADHD, but they can make it more and more difficult to live with ADHD.

Have been diagnosed

Diagnosis of ADHD as an adult in the UK is notoriously difficult – some people have reported Wait up to 5 years..

This is because only a professional psychiatrist can diagnose it. However, even when referred to an expert, a person must show clear evidence of almost all ADHD traits, have these traits since childhood, cause problems in work and education, and so on. Has a serious impact on. , Or maintain the relationship.

For us, our experience of being diagnosed with ADHD is not much different from that of other adults.

Like many, I (Alex) “accidentally” ADHD after being referred to an NHS psychiatrist to help with alcohol self-medication (what I know now). Was diagnosed. Because of my ADHD, my brain most often requires very extreme input.

Ironically, I Published science Papers on ADHD And-probably due to the lack of self-awareness of classic ADHD-I didn’t think I could have it. Since then, “labels” have helped me move away from the broken feeling towards understanding my behavior.

My main task is to prioritize tasks based on importance (rather than excitement) and very extreme oppositional defiant behavior (sometimes called oppositional defiantness). I’m also a terrible audience and have a hard time attending conference talks and sitting still in the theater. It can feel like physical distress.

On the other hand, I (James) was in a private clinic, so I was diagnosed immediately, but I was still waiting for medication for a long time. Still, I knew I had ADHD for the last five years, but I’ve managed to deal with it until the pandemic. I asked for a diagnosis because the quarantine pressure and increased workload affected my mental health.

Now that I’m diagnosed and taking medication, life is easier to deal with – although there are still many challenges every day. I often feel anxious about the most ridiculous things, such as talking to friends, but it’s okay to appear on TV.

I forget simple things every day, such as where I put my keys and taking a bath. I have a lot of trouble controlling my emotions, and especially refusing. For example, when no one responded to a joke about ADHD in a senior management messaging group, I wanted to quit my job.

You can’t pay enough attention to meetings and seminars and you can’t control impulse purchases.

Although people are becoming more aware of ADHD in adults, many live without a diagnosis of ADHD for a variety of reasons. At times, you may not realize that what you are experiencing is actually different from others.

It is important to understand the condition of an adult, take it more seriously as a disability, raise awareness and invest in services to improve diagnostic time. Diagnosis opens the door to treatment. This is self-esteem, productivity, Quality of life..

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..