Doctors Share Danger Signals for Eating Disorders in Children, Teens

An eating disorder expert in Colorado said an increasing number of new patients are seeking treatment.

During the Denver-Pandemic, millions of people faced varying levels of uncertainty, increasing the need for mental health resources.

An eating disorder expert in Colorado said he began to notice an increasing need for help and treatment early in the pandemic.

“This is a fairly large amount of stable flow, far more than we’ve ever seen, and really devastating,” said director Dr. Jennifer Hugman. Eating Disorder Program At Colorado Children’s Hospital.

Hugman believes that after the pandemic’s national blockade, more parents will spend more time at home with their children and will increase after they begin to notice their different dietary patterns.

“I think that’s why ERs, therapists, and our programs are all up to capacity,” Hugman said. “It’s a more serious problem, but my parents are aware and asking for help.”

Colorado Children’s Hospital is not the only place people are seeking help. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Marie O’Melia at the Eat a recovery center Denver states that there was a 90% increase in new patient calls between January and February 2021 compared to January and February 2020.

“We are doing our best to meet that need, open up inpatient beds, new partial admissions, and provide virtual services,” said Omeria. “We have created some waiting lists. As moms and doctors, these waiting lists are much longer than I would like.”

Links to resources shared with 9NEWS:

Below are some insights and parental tips shared by Hagman and O’Melia with 9NEWS about the growth seen in the program.

(Editor’s Note: Some answers have been edited for clarity)

What are some of the warning signs that parents should be aware of if their parents believe that their child has an eating disorder?

Dr. Anne-Marie Omeria: What parents and other families can do is really pay attention to dramatic weight changes and dietary changes in patterns. Parents can begin to pay attention to changes in their diet. So do your children limit their food intake? Do they avoid their favorite foods? Do they push food around the dishes, hide food, or avoid social events because we have them?

Dr. Jennifer Hugman: Don’t let go when your child is skipping meals, when you are aware that food is being cleaned up, or when you are watching food being dumped in the trash .. The difference in grocery shopping patterns is a warning sign that the food disappears rapidly because the bing or food is too long, or whether the child wants something they don’t normally eat, such as calorie-free yogurt or rice cakes. There is a possibility of becoming. Care should be taken when there are significant changes in dietary patterns.

What advice do you have for parents who continue to come across packed treatment facilities?

Dr. Anne-Marie Omeria: If parents do not know what to do or where to go, they can seek expert evaluation for their level of care to learn and talk about the current problems of their loved ones. One of the most protective things a family can do to prevent an eating disorder is actually to share a meal with the family every night. We know that families who have dinner together every day actually have a lower incidence of eating disorders in their families.

They can learn about eating disorders and contact some of our support groups, many online resources and town resources. They expect to be able to stay in touch, treat eating disorders, and provide care as quickly as possible. We look at every bed vigorously every day and strive to make it available to children in need of this care.

Dr. Jennifer Hugman: Family-based treatment is the most effective approach to helping children with eating disorders. It literally draws in the family, helps the child eat enough to reach a healthier balance of food and nutrition, and begins a way to work on managing the idea of ​​eating disorders. The core is that parents start eating with their children.

What is the difference between purge and bing?

Dr. Anne-Marie Omeria: If you are concerned about eating food beyond your satiety, if your child is eating a lot of food when you are stressed or bored, or if you are short of food from your pantry Or if the child realizes that it may be, eating in secret may be a sign that they are involved in some binging behavior. Purging behavior includes going to the bathroom immediately after eating or flushing while in the bathroom. If someone is becoming more and more regimental with respect to their exercise routine, if they are exercising when they feel sick, or if they are exercising when they are injured.

Dr. Jennifer Hugman: Binge eating is the most common. That’s when people eat compulsively during the day, eat more than they need, and don’t exercise or eat in a healthy and balanced way that usually contributes to weight gain. Then someone can see bulimia nervosa binging, but then doing something to clear or restore the diet, such as vomiting, excessive exercise, or laxative abuse. However, it is usually wiped out. Second, there is anorexia nervosa, who often eat before they need it, exercise for fear of weight gain, and have a distorted appearance.

What trends did patients see last year?

Dr. Anne Maria Omeria: There was a difference in the proportion of children who appeared at a higher rate than before, but the proportion increased overall in all age groups.

Dr. Jennifer Hugman: All children and families bring in pandemic-related stories when receiving treatment. This is just one of the factors that indicate how quickly the disease has settled.

How did the pandemic create an environment for eating disorders to thrive in the community?

Dr. Anne-Marie Omeria: Isolation and secrecy are particularly ripe environments for the development of eating disorders. With children and parents under great stress this year, it’s not surprising that people with eating disorders will return to symptoms that previously helped them cope with their feelings and difficult situations.

Dr. Jennifer Hugman: It was certainly a situation where the kids were spending a lot of time alone in the social media room. I think social media really started playing. A significant number of children were taught about TikTok’s challenges for restriction and exercise. They really focused on counting calories. It was much easier for kids to move on to thinking about food and weight all the time.

You can reach the Eating Recovery Center at 1-866-418-7018 to talk to a master’s level clinician.