





By NewsDesk @infectiousdiseasenews Health officials in Manitoba have reported a case of H3N2 influenza (influenza) (H3N2v) in the southern part of the state. This virus is associated with the influenza virus that infects pigs. Influenza virus from pigs usually does not infect humans. However, there are sporadic human infections caused by the influenza virus that normally infects pigs. The case was discovered in early June after an individual asked for a test after developing a flu-like illness. The individual experienced mild symptoms and recovered after being tested. The test returned negative with COVID-19, but was subsequently identified as a case of human influenza A (H3N2) v through a regular influenza monitoring process. This case appears to be isolated and is the result of an influenza virus that differs from the previously announced influenza variant in late April. Investigations are underway to determine how the transmission occurred. Based on the available evidence, current assessments indicate that there is currently no evidence of persistent human-to-human transmission and that the risk to humans has not increased. Great story from Baylisascaris, albendazole, and Alberta, Canada Although these investigations are ongoing, current assessments indicate that there is no increased risk to Manitoba, Canadians, or the food supply chain at this time. The virus is not a food-related illness. They are not transmitted to people through pork or other products derived from pigs and there is no risk associated with eating pork. In North America, sporadic human cases of influenza have been reported in the last decade.One case of human influenza A (H1N2) v and one case of human influenza A (H1N1) v Reported in Manitoba in late April 2021. These viruses are rarely found in humans. In rare cases, influenza can spread from pig to person and from person to pig. It is important for people who come into contact with pigs to take steps to prevent the spread of the influenza virus between pigs and people.

• Do not bring food or drink into the piggery or put anything in the piggery’s mouth.

• Avoid close contact with pigs that look or behave badly or are known to be ill or suspected to be ill. This includes minimizing contact with the pig and wearing personal protective equipment such as protective clothing, gloves and masks that cover the mouth and nose when contact is needed. If you suspect a pig disease, contact your veterinarian.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and running water before and after exposure to pigs. If soap and water are not available, rub with an alcohol-based hand.

• Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu symptoms.

• People at high risk of influenza complications should avoid pigs and piggery. If you have flu symptoms, call your health care provider and tell them about your exposure to pigs. Variant influenza virus infections can be treated with the same influenza antiviral drugs used to treat seasonal influenza. <br />

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos