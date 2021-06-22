Pathogens are almost harmless-ScienceDaily





Pseudomonas aeruginosa Is an opportunistic pathogen that is present in many ecological niches, such as plant roots, stagnant water, and even pipes in our homes. Not surprisingly, it is very versatile and can cause acute and chronic infections that can be fatal to people with a weakened immune system.The presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa It is a serious threat in clinical settings where it is possible to colonize the respiratory tract and catheters. In addition, its adaptability and resistance to many antibiotics Pseudomonas aeruginosa Treatment is becoming more and more difficult. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop new antibacterial agents.

Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Switzerland have identified previously unknown regulators of gene expression in this bacterium. Pseudomonas aeruginosa And its dangerous nature.These results will be published in the journal Nucleic acid research, May constitute an innovative target in the fight against this pathogen. RNA helicases perform important regulatory functions by binding and unwinding various RNA molecules and performing their functions. RNA helicases are found in the genomes of almost all known organisms, including bacteria, yeasts, plants and humans. However, they have acquired certain properties depending on the organism in which they were discovered. “”Pseudomonas aeruginosa The function is unknown, but there are RNA helicases found in other pathogens, “explains Martina Valentini, who led the study in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Geneva School of Medicine and is the holder of the SNSF” Ambizione “grant. I will. “I wanted to understand what its role is, especially in relation to the pathogenesis of bacteria and their adaptation to the environment.” Significantly reduced pathogenicity To do this, the Geneva team combined a biochemical and molecular genetic approach to determine the function of this protein. “In the absence of this RNA helicase Pseudomonas aeruginosa It grows normally in vitro in both liquid and 37 ° C semi-solid media, “reports Stéphane Hausmann, a researcher at the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Geneva School of Medicine and lead author of the study. I am. “To determine if the infectivity of a bacterium was affected, we had to observe it in vivo.” Scientists then continued their research using the larvae of the greater wax moth, a model insect for studying host-pathogen interactions. Indeed, the innate immune system of insects has important similarities to that of mammals. In addition, these larvae can live at temperatures between 5 ° C and 45 ° C, allowing them to study bacterial growth at a variety of temperatures, including the temperature of the human body. Three groups of larvae were observed. Initially, after injecting saline, I saw 100% of the population survive.In the presence of normal strain Pseudomonas aeruginosaLess than 20% survived 20 hours after infection. In contrast, Pseudomonas aeruginosa Over 90% of the larvae survived because they no longer carry the RNA helicase gene. “The modified bacteria are almost harmless, but they remain very alive,” says Stephen Hausmann. Inhibit without killing The results of this study show that this regulator affects the production of several virulence factors in bacteria. “In fact, this protein controls the breakdown of many messenger RNAs that code for virulence factors,” summarizes Martina Valentini. “From an antimicrobial strategy perspective, turning off the pathogen’s virulence factors rather than trying to eliminate the pathogen completely causes the host’s immune system to naturally neutralize the bacteria and develop resistance. It means potentially reducing the risk of. We try to kill the bacteria at any cost, the bacteria adapt to survive, and it favors the emergence of resistant bacteria. “ The Geneva team is now screening a set of known drug molecules to determine if any of them have the ability to selectively block this protein, a mechanism that inhibits the development of effective therapeutic strategies. We continue to work by studying in detail and may become the basis.

Story source: material Provided by University of Geneva.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

