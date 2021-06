Israeli researchers measure continuous traumatic stress from rockets

Israeli scientists have created a new and unique methodology for measuring the effects of rocket attacks on traumatic stress.

Published in open access online journals PLOS ONE A study by researchers at Ben Gurion University of Negev worked to identify three very different factors: fatigue / separation, anger / betrayal, and fear / helplessness.

The study surveyed 313 adults who were or were not exposed to ongoing security threats from December 2016 to February 2017. The exposed participants lived in a community along the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, where rocket attacks from Gaza occur frequently. It often takes only 30 seconds to get to the shelter.

“Everywhere people experience continuous terrorism, rampant crime, and civil war, there is continuous exposure to life risks,” said a graduate of the BGU School of Public Health and Health Sciences, PREPARED Centerfor. Dr. Aviva Goral Emergency Response Study (prepared), a senior researcher at the University of Tokyo, said in a statement.

“Current measures primarily assess the more commonly known effects of exposure to traumatic stress, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This limits the patient’s assessment and misdiagnoses. This study was conducted to address this gap by developing a post-traumatic stress response (CTSR) scale, a comprehensive and validated evaluation tool. it was done.”

When studying participants, researchers compared the validity of CTSR with PTSD and found that CTSR measures something that is associated with PTSD but different from PTSD. This is because PTSD is traditionally associated with a single traumatic exposure. However, CTSR involves continued exposure to a broader and more focused threat. As a result, the effects of CTSR can differ significantly in some respects from those often associated with PTSD.

CTSR criteria include distrust, mental malaise, and reduced reassurance. Others, such as feelings of alienation, emptiness, hopelessness, and constant threatening, are symptoms of continuous traumatic exposure.

“These findings explain the difference in prevalence and severity of CTSR stress symptoms, not the ongoing threat itself, but the perceived level of threat (ie, injury). It means that there is a possibility of harm), ”explains Goral. .. “Compared to distant communities, border communities are far more vulnerable to rocket and tunnel intrusions, creating an atmosphere of tension and fear.”

This paves the way for further research on the people of the Gaza Strip. Other future studies will focus on broader international implementation and investigate other people, such as the Syrian people who are constantly living in the civil war.

The results of these findings are the result of a recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The 11-day battle has launched a large number of rockets throughout Israel, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The potential for serious trauma from conflict has been pointed out by many experts.In the early days of the conflict, the Ministry of Health Help calm people after a rocket alert To help people prevent developing PTSD.

Nevertheless, Israeli mental health care has been criticized by a report by the state’s accounting auditor. insufficient , Operates only 30 municipalities out of 257 mental health clinics.

Approximately 5% to 8% of the population of the southern Sderot and Eschcol areas needed treatment for severe anxiety and trauma.

In addition, most of the major publicly funded mental health care centers are located in southern Israel. This means a serious lack of adequate emergency mental health services for victims of anxiety disorders in the north.

In an emergency, about 25 people suffer from the anxiety of all physically injured, and in the case of war, the number of victims of stress is likely to reach thousands, the report said.

In addition to the lack of a mental health center, existing facilities lack sufficient staff and the number of psychotherapists available is limited, the state’s accounting auditor report said.

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.