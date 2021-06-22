Israeli researchers measure continuous traumatic stress from rockets





Israeli scientists have created a new and unique methodology for measuring the effects of rocket attacks on traumatic stress. Published in open access online journals PLOS ONE A study by researchers at Ben Gurion University of Negev worked to identify three very different factors: fatigue / separation, anger / betrayal, and fear / helplessness. The study surveyed 313 adults who were or were not exposed to ongoing security threats from December 2016 to February 2017. The exposed participants lived in a community along the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, where rocket attacks from Gaza occur frequently. It often takes only 30 seconds to get to the shelter. “Everywhere people experience continuous terrorism, rampant crime, and civil war, there is continuous exposure to life risks,” said a graduate of the BGU School of Public Health and Health Sciences, PREPARED Centerfor. Dr. Aviva Goral Emergency Response Study (prepared), a senior researcher at the University of Tokyo, said in a statement. “Current measures primarily assess the more commonly known effects of exposure to traumatic stress, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This limits the patient’s assessment and misdiagnoses. This study was conducted to address this gap by developing a post-traumatic stress response (CTSR) scale, a comprehensive and validated evaluation tool. it was done.” When studying participants, researchers compared the validity of CTSR with PTSD and found that CTSR measures something that is associated with PTSD but different from PTSD. This is because PTSD is traditionally associated with a single traumatic exposure. However, CTSR involves continued exposure to a broader and more focused threat. As a result, the effects of CTSR can differ significantly in some respects from those often associated with PTSD. CTSR criteria include distrust, mental malaise, and reduced reassurance. Others, such as feelings of alienation, emptiness, hopelessness, and constant threatening, are symptoms of continuous traumatic exposure. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “These findings explain the difference in prevalence and severity of CTSR stress symptoms, not the ongoing threat itself, but the perceived level of threat (ie, injury). It means that there is a possibility of harm), ”explains Goral. .. “Compared to distant communities, border communities are far more vulnerable to rocket and tunnel intrusions, creating an atmosphere of tension and fear.” This paves the way for further research on the people of the Gaza Strip. Other future studies will focus on broader international implementation and investigate other people, such as the Syrian people who are constantly living in the civil war. The results of these findings are the result of a recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The 11-day battle has launched a large number of rockets throughout Israel, especially in the Gaza Strip. The potential for serious trauma from conflict has been pointed out by many experts.In the early days of the conflict, the Ministry of Health Help calm people after a rocket alert To help people prevent developing PTSD. Nevertheless, Israeli mental health care has been criticized by a report by the state’s accounting auditor. insufficient , Operates only 30 municipalities out of 257 mental health clinics. Approximately 5% to 8% of the population of the southern Sderot and Eschcol areas needed treatment for severe anxiety and trauma. In addition, most of the major publicly funded mental health care centers are located in southern Israel. This means a serious lack of adequate emergency mental health services for victims of anxiety disorders in the north. In an emergency, about 25 people suffer from the anxiety of all physically injured, and in the case of war, the number of victims of stress is likely to reach thousands, the report said. In addition to the lack of a mental health center, existing facilities lack sufficient staff and the number of psychotherapists available is limited, the state’s accounting auditor report said. Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos