Corona vaccine availability is not an issue, next month 22cr dose: government officials

Repeating the availability of the Covid vaccine, chaired by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, Dr. NK Arora assured the state that about 22 crore jabs would be available by the end of July.

Dedicated Vaccine Commission Heads also ensure that the health infrastructure is well-developed to ensure that vaccination momentum reaches every corner of the country, including hills, tribes and highly populated areas. Guaranteed.

Dr. Arora also said the government aims to vaccinate at least one Karol people daily. “Our ability is such that we can easily administer 1.25 chlore of COVID-19 vaccine daily,” he added.

Dr. Arora said this goal was particularly achievable with good support from the private sector, which proved on the first day the revised guidelines came into effect.

Talking to DD News, Dr. Arora is also being prepared to raise awareness about vaccination, and ASHA and frontline workers have already begun to work from the grassroots level to combat vaccination hesitation. Said.

Regarding how India has been successful in the past, Dr. Arora said: In a week, about 17 crore children will be vaccinated against polio. Therefore, when India decides to do something, we can achieve it. ”

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive is becoming a prime example of how the public and private sectors can work together to better address and solve the problems facing the country. He added.

NTAGI Chair emphasized the importance of people’s participation and public awareness to avoid rumors and misunderstandings about vaccination. “Jan Bhagidari and Jan Jagran are very important to eradicate the fear of vaccination. Ultimately, it is up to the general public to get out and get vaccinated.”

In response to a question about the interval between doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine, the chair said there was no need to change the interval at this time. “We are collecting data under the National Vaccine Tracking System to provide real-time assessments of vaccine efficacy, dosing intervals, regional effects, and mutations. Currently changing COVISHIELD dosing intervals. I don’t feel it is necessary. The basic principle is that our people need to get the maximum benefit from all doses of the vaccine. Current doses have proven to be beneficial. I found out that. ”

