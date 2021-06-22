How Alcohol Affects Your Body’s Immune System – Macomb Daily





The body’s immune system is very complex, and its proper regulation depends on many factors such as diet, exercise, and sleep. How much alcohol an individual consumes is also a factor. When the body processes alcohol, multiple organs are affected in different ways. Adverse effects on the immune system.. As more and more people turn to alcohol to cope with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to understand the potential harmful effects of alcohol on the body’s ability to fight illness. brain Alcohol can affect the way various immune cells in the brain express themselves and alter the molecular pathways that regulate neuroinflammation. This is why long-term alcohol abuse can cause an imbalance in the brain’s neuroimmune function – this can lead to: * Higher risk decisions. * Increased drinking. * Reduced behavioral flexibility. Intestines One of the first points of contact for alcohol in the body is the gastrointestinal system, where alcohol enters the bloodstream. Here’s how this affects the immune system. * The number and amount of microorganisms in the microbiome can vary with alcohol, which affects the functioning of the immune system. * Communication between the organism and the intestinal immune system can be disrupted by alcohol. * Gastrointestinal cells can be damaged by alcohol. This impairs the function of the intestine as a barrier and allows bacterial products to leak out of the intestine, which can cause liver inflammation and liver cancer. liver The immune system is a major contributor to the development and progression of alcoholic liver disease. Alcoholic liver disease occurs after years of heavy drinking and can cause cirrhosis. Alcohol builds up fat in the liver, which is associated with a fatty diet and adds fat to the liver. lung Alcohol intake is associated with an increased risk of lung disease such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, respiratory syncytial virus, and ARDS. The damage that alcohol does to the lungs is: * The cilia of the upper respiratory tract are destroyed by alcohol, impairing the function of immune cells there. * The epithelial barrier of the lower respiratory tract is weakened. Often, alcohol-induced lung damage is not detected until the individual has a respiratory infection. This can lead to more serious lung disease. Pandemic impact Hospitals nationwide Report an increase COVID-19 Alcohol-related hospitalization for liver failure and alcoholic hepatitis during a pandemic. The turmoil and uncertain stress of pandemics has led many to look at unhealthy coping mechanisms. These alcohol-related illnesses affect everyone differently and can appear after just a few months of heavy drinking. Alcohol is metabolized at different rates depending on many factors, so one person can drink large amounts without long-term side effects and another may need urgent medical care. Understanding the relationship between alcohol and the immune system is important as the community prepares to return to a more normal life this spring and summer. Dr. Gina Lynem-Walker is Associate Medical Director of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michigan. For more health tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.

