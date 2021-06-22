Co-vaccination of clinically vulnerable children labeled as “inconsistent” as mothers complain of jugs





Katie SteeleThe 14-year-old suffers from brain and bulbar palsy and is recommended by a neurologist to receive the Covid vaccine. Vaccination is the standard method for children between the ages of 16 and 18 when they are clinically vulnerable, but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is 16 years old in exceptional cases. You can also vaccinate children under the age of. sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News However, Katie’s care team was told by the Scottish Government’s Covid Hub that she couldn’t receive it. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6296%"/> Katie Steele and her mother, Claire. Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of the Scottish Labor Party, sent a letter to Health Minister Humza Yousaf in May calling for Katie’s case to be taken up. However, the Minister of Health said vaccination of Katie would violate the guidance, as JCVI’s advice has not been published for immunization of all persons under the age of 16. Contact, a charity that supports families with children with disabilities, said he knew a few children aged 12 to 15 years who had been vaccinated “unlabeled” by their doctors in the UK. Charity is unaware of this case Scotland Contact said it is campaigning for broader immunization of vulnerable children under the age of 16, which should be easier for both England and Scotland children. Susan Walls, Manager of Contact Scotland, said: For children of this age. “But family and our own studies have shown that there is confusion between doctors and clinicians, leading to an inconsistent approach to who gets it, and guidance is too little for children. We believe it applies to our group and we need to expand it. “Many families have been fighting for months to get the vaccine so that their children can return to school or friends after 15 months at home. Most children are at risk of serious illness from Covid. Very low, but children in underlying health need vaccines to regain their lives. “ When asked for comment, the Department of Health (DHSC) said that children under the age of 16 were not vaccinated in the United Kingdom. However, for DHSC Said before Clinically vulnerable vaccination under the age of 16 can be done in exceptional circumstances. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon accuses Mayor Andy Burnham of “playing politics” … The JCVI Guidance states: “Children with very high risk of exposure and serious consequences, such as older children with severe neuropathy who need home care, need to be vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine. there is. “Clinicians should discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with the parent responsible person. The parent manager should be informed of the lack of vaccine safety data in children under the age of 16. “ Katie’s mother, Claire Steele, called the Minister of Health’s reaction “very disappointing.” “There is nothing more important to my family than my daughter’s safety,” she said. “But despite Katie’s doctor’s best efforts, the government has revealed that it is unwilling to help.” Bailey said: “It is very disappointing that the Minister was not willing to respond to this request for assistance, and we need to ask why clinically vulnerable Scottish youth are struggling to vaccinate.” Message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We rely more on your support than ever before because the changes in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affect advertisers. If you haven’t done so already, consider supporting reliable fact-checked journalism. Digital subscription.

