Health
Tick, Tick-borne Disease: Lyme Disease, Prevention, Treatment, Virginia
The mites and the diseases they carry are horrifying. Most of us know people who suffer from Lyme disease.
Two types of ticks, ticks and ticks, are a major concern in the Shenando Valley. Ticks can transmit ehrlichiosis and other potentially deadly diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Black-footed mites (deer ticks) infect Lyme disease.
The tick bite season lasts for about 7 months each year (from March to June adult tick bite season to May to August nymph tick bite season, July to September larvae tick bite season. Until the season).
David Gaines, a public health entomologist at the Virginia Department of Health, is responsible for monitoring mites. Here are some recommendations that he and his team can do to fight those vampires.
First, you need to fill up your weapons.
Shopping list
- Tick repellent for clothing (0.5% permethrin, insecticide)
- Skin mite repellent (50% DEET for adults, less than 30% DEET for children)
- Repellents containing other active ingredients such as bioUID, lemon eucalyptus oil, IR3535, picaridin, 2-undecanone may also be effective
- A good pair of tweezers
- magnifying glass
- Socks large enough to wrap shin socks or trousers
- Light-colored trousers or jeans
- Adhesive tape like pet lint roller
Are you a pet owner? Discuss with your pet veterinarian the best treatment for your fuzzy loved one.
Avoid being bitten by ticks
Recognize when you are in a potential mite habitat such as litter, forest environment vegetation, or shade. Walk in the middle of a forest path, mow grass in a wooded or shaded garden, and scrape leaves and clear brushes.
Wear long trousers and socks, and apply a repellent containing 0.5% permethrin to your shoes, socks, and clothing. Do not apply permethrin to the skin. Push the legs of the treated pants into your socks or boots, push your shirt into your pants, and wear light-colored clothing so that ticks are visible.
Clothing repellents are very effective, Gaines said. He and his team work in a terrible area of ticks, and rarely find ticks when they finish and check for ticks.
If you are wearing shorts or trousers that are not tucked into your socks, apply a repellent to exposed skin such as your lower legs or elbow arms. Use repellents containing up to 50% DEET for adults and less than 30% DEET for children.
Your support is essential to local journalism.



Carry out a tick check
After entering the tick habitat, perform a thorough tick check and take a shower with soap. Immediately remove mites.
Pay close attention to these areas:
- Under the arm
- In and around the ears
- Inside the navel
- Behind the knee
- In and around the hair
- Between the legs and around the waist
Check the inside and outside of the garment and throw the item into the dryer for 20-30 minutes. This can kill mites. If found, remove it using the adhesive side of the tape or a pet lint roller.
Most people see ticks and feel itchy when they are bitten by ticks, so they often find and remove attached ticks before it takes enough time to infect the pathogen.
Black-footed tick larvae are half the size of tick larvae and move slowly, so they are rarely noticed when crawling. Black-footed mites rarely cause itching, so mites may remain attached to the bite for long enough to transmit the pathogens of any disease they carry.
“In fact, most black-footed larvae can feed and lower human hosts without noticing that they have been bitten by ticks,” Gaines said.
Diseases such as Lyme disease, Borrelia Miyamotoi disease, and anaplasmosis are of great concern because black-footed mites often bite people without being seen or felt.
What to do if you find a tick
Use sharp tweezers to grab the tick as close to your head as possible and remove it with a stable upward movement (not a sudden pull) until the tick separates from the skin. Be patient. This can take up to a minute, as the mouth is covered with sharp thorns.
Be careful not to squeeze or rupture the swollen abdomen of the tick. You don’t want to leave the tick’s head on the skin or rupture a engorged tick and spill its contents on the bite site.
Disinfect hands and bites with soap and water. Apply a disinfectant to the bite area.
It is advisable to identify mites. If you get sick, tick identification helps your doctor diagnose the illness. Store the mites in clear alcohol (30% or more) so that they can be identified correctly. Mail the specimen to the Virginia Department of Health’s Epidemiology Department with contact information, collection date, and location by crush-proof bubble wrap mail.
Treatment of tick bites
Doxycycline is the best antibiotic for the treatment of the most common diseases transmitted by ticks and black-footed mites.
If you can see a doctor and start antibiotic treatment within 72 hours of being bitten by a tick, you can prevent the colonization of Lyme disease, Gaines said.
“Usually, treatment with doxycycline does not have to last for more than a few weeks to cure Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever,” Gaines said.
For all other tick-borne diseases, no prophylactic treatment is given and treatment should be prescribed by a doctor only after the disease has been diagnosed, Gaines said.
“Patients who do not recover from their illness after being treated with doxycycline for more than a few weeks are more likely to be infected or suffering from something other than these tick-borne diseases,” Gaines said.
For example, if a patient has symptoms like ehrlichiosis and does not respond after 3-4 days of doxycycline therapy, the patient may be suffering from something like heartland virus. .. Viral diseases do not respond to doxycycline therapy, he said.
Lean allergy
Acquired allergies to lean meat result from people being bitten by ticks. Tick bites are often very allergic and may be very similar to an itchy bite site or a bull eye rash associated with Lyme disease. A large red rash or bull on the bite site. It causes reactions such as eye-like rashes.
This rash can be accompanied by a temporary illness known as STARI (STARI is an acronym for Southern TickAssociated Rash Illness). The symptoms of STARI can cause fever, headaches, and body aches, but they usually go away in a few days without antibiotic treatment. STARI may be due to an allergic reaction to tick saliva.
“Very allergic tick saliva contains a substance called alphagal, which is also found in all lean meats, so some tick bites are then temporary. Some people develop allergies to red meat called alpha gal allergies, “Gains said.
This allergy resolves after a few weeks in some people, but can last much longer in others, and tick bites are so common that they are exposed to tick bites several times each year. Lean meat, he added, who can always maintain allergies.
What about Asian Haemaphysalis longicornis?
Finally, some encouraging news. Two years ago, the Asian longhorn beetle appeared in Virginia, which is also different from the normal mite habitat. Open field..
After careful research, Gaines said people don’t seem to be part of the regular menu.
Haemaphysalis longicornis in Asia have been found in 32 counties in Virginia, and Gaines and his team have been investigating mites in some heavily prevalent areas for days, and these are highly prevalent. I know people such as farmers who work regularly in their area. Given its abundance in some places, the bites of people by this tick seem to be uncommon, he said. Therefore, his team reduced this tick surveillance activity until there were signs that it could be a public health risk for people.
Monique Carrero (she / she / she) is a newsreader health reporter. Story idea? Suggestion?You can reach her [email protected].. Follow us on Twitter @moniquecalello..
