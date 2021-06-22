Connect with us

Tick, Tick-borne Disease: Lyme Disease, Prevention, Treatment, Virginia

3 mins ago

The mites and the diseases they carry are horrifying. Most of us know people who suffer from Lyme disease.

Two types of ticks, ticks and ticks, are a major concern in the Shenando Valley. Ticks can transmit ehrlichiosis and other potentially deadly diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Black-footed mites (deer ticks) infect Lyme disease.

The tick bite season lasts for about 7 months each year (from March to June adult tick bite season to May to August nymph tick bite season, July to September larvae tick bite season. Until the season).

David Gaines, a public health entomologist at the Virginia Department of Health, is responsible for monitoring mites. Here are some recommendations that he and his team can do to fight those vampires.

First, you need to fill up your weapons.

Shopping list

  • Tick ​​repellent for clothing (0.5% permethrin, insecticide)
  • Skin mite repellent (50% DEET for adults, less than 30% DEET for children)
  • Repellents containing other active ingredients such as bioUID, lemon eucalyptus oil, IR3535, picaridin, 2-undecanone may also be effective
  • A good pair of tweezers
  • magnifying glass
  • Socks large enough to wrap shin socks or trousers
  • Light-colored trousers or jeans
  • Adhesive tape like pet lint roller

Are you a pet owner? Discuss with your pet veterinarian the best treatment for your fuzzy loved one.

Deer ticks are adults and larvae

Avoid being bitten by ticks

Recognize when you are in a potential mite habitat such as litter, forest environment vegetation, or shade. Walk in the middle of a forest path, mow grass in a wooded or shaded garden, and scrape leaves and clear brushes.

Wear long trousers and socks, and apply a repellent containing 0.5% permethrin to your shoes, socks, and clothing. Do not apply permethrin to the skin. Push the legs of the treated pants into your socks or boots, push your shirt into your pants, and wear light-colored clothing so that ticks are visible.



