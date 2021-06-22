CureVac COVID Vaccine Let Down Spotlight mRNA Design Challenges

According to the first report released this week, two vaccines made using messenger RNA (mRNA) have had remarkable success in avoiding COVID-19, but a third mRNA-based candidate I failed the final exam. Researchers are now asking why — and some wonder if it may be due to their choice of the type of mRNA chemistry used. Any insight may help guide the future design of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 or other diseases.

CureVac, the company behind the plagued trials based in Tübingen, Germany, released preliminary data from the 40,000 trials on June 16.

CureVac’s mRNA vaccine was expected to be cheaper and last longer in refrigerated storage than previous mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Many hoped that it would help expand the range of mRNA-based vaccines in low-income countries, and European countries expected to order hundreds of millions of doses.

Philip Sant’Angelo, a biomedical engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, who has worked with many mRNA-focused companies, including CureVac, said:

He and others suspect that CureVac’s decision not to fine-tune the biochemical composition of mRNA, as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna did, may be behind its poor performance. ..

Variant problem

CureVac executives include new variants of the coronavirus that are endemic in 10 countries in Europe and Latin America that the company is testing, including the first lambda variant detected in Peru. The result was not good due to the large number of). Of the 124 COVID-19 cases that scientists sequenced, only one was caused by the original version of SARS-CoV-2.

However, other mRNA vaccines are much more successful in the face of mutants.

For example, UK researchers found that Pfizer-BioNTech Shot provided 92% protection for symptomatological cases of COVID-19 caused by the alpha variant (first identified in the UK) and the delta variant (the delta variant (first identified in the UK)). Reported that it provided 83% protection against (first identified in the UK). First reported in India). Similarly, a study in Qatar found that the vaccine was about 90% effective against alpha strains emerging in South Africa and 75% effective against beta mutants.

Due to these differences in efficacy, test researchers and other scientists suggest that the problem lies with the vaccine itself.

Real dose

“My best bet is that the dose is the cause,” says Peter Kremsner, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Tubingen Hospital, who leads the clinical study of CureVac.

In Phase I testing, Kremsner and his colleagues evaluated doses in the range of 2-20 micrograms of mRNA per injection. At higher dose levels, the vaccine caused too many side effects, and study participants often complained of problems such as severe headache, malaise, chills and pain at the injection site.

At 12 micrograms, the vaccine proved to be more tolerable, and all recipients developed antibodies that blocked the virus from entering cells. However, the levels of these “neutralizing” antibodies are relatively low, comparable to those found in people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection, but far above those found in recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. It is below. Both are given in high doses.

Nathaniel Wang, CEO of Replicate Bioscience, an RNA-focused biotechnology startup based in San Diego, California, may have run out of CureVac shots. He says these low antibody titers in early tests were “already a danger signal.”

Some researchers wonder why the vaccine could not be given at high doses without inducing side effects.

Small bubbles of lipids in which the mRNA vaccine is encapsulated can cause side effects such as those reported in the CureVac trial to help deliver the gene payload to cells. However, Santangelo states that the CureVac and Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines use lipid bubbles that are virtually indistinguishable, if not identical.

He and others suspect that the problem lies in the mRNA sequence.

Modified RNA

All three mRNA vaccines encode the morphology of coronavirus-spiked proteins that help viral particles penetrate human cells. However, Moderna and Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines use modified RNA that incorporates an mRNA nucleotide called pseudouridine instead of uridine itself. It is similar to uridine, but contains natural modifications. It is thought to avoid the body’s inflammatory response to foreign mRNA. The CureVac vaccine uses regular uridine and relies on rearranging the RNA character sequence in a way that does not affect the protein it encodes, but it helps the vaccine avoid immune detection.

Proponents of modified mRNA have long argued that chemical regulation is essential to the success of vaccine technology. Drew Weissman, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, who co-discovered the importance of pseudouridine in this context in the mid-2000s.FourDescribes it as “the best platform for antibody and neutralization levels.” In the light of the new CureVac data Nature I accept.

“The modified mRNA won the game,” says Rein Verbeke, an mRNA vaccine researcher at Ghent University in Belgium.

There are several other possible explanations for CureVac’s tolerability issues. Differences in the structure of the non-coding regions of the CureVac sequence may contribute. Alternatively, the high storage temperature of the CureVac jab may have accelerated the degradation of mRNA in the vial, resulting in a fragment of the genetic code that causes an immune hackle. Also, if impurities are mixed in the manufacturing process of the company, the same effect will be obtained in principle.

Therefore, it remains premature for some scientists to draw conclusions. “The jury is still considering which of these is a better technology,” says Jeffrey Ulmer, a former pharmaceutical executive who is currently discussing the issue of vaccine research. He predicts that both modified and unmodified mRNA will be useful in a variety of situations. “There may not be a one-size-fits-all solution.”

CureVac hopes that its vaccine, or at least its unmodified mRNA technology, will still be available. The company is continuing testing and will have a final analysis in the coming weeks. At the public health level, even if a vaccine fails, “I don’t think it will make a big step back in the world,” says Jacob Kierkegaard, a vaccine supply expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Washington DC.

He points out that another second-generation vaccine, which offers many of the same logistic selling points as CureVac, such as long-term refrigerator storage, has well withstood the challenges of the variant. Earlier this week, Novavax in Gaithersburg, Maryland, conducted a large U.S. study during an alpha mutant epidemic that protein-based vaccines were more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. I reported that.

The scale of production of other vaccines is more than compensating for the shortage of CureVac products, Kirkegaard says.

CureVac, in collaboration with London-based GlaxoSmithKline, uses unmodified mRNA as its predecessor, but is a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine that has been fine-tuned to elicit levels of surrounding neutralizing antibodies. Is also under development. Data from rat and monkey studies show that it is 10 times higher. “Our optimizations never stop,” said Mariola Fotin-Mleczek, Chief Technology Officer of CureVac. “It’s too early to say that unmodified natural messenger RNA isn’t an option.” Human trials are expected to begin later this year.

