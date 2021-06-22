Anguish caused by the outbreak of black mold in India





When the coronavirus pandemic struck India this year, its violence killed tens of thousands of people. However, the thousands of survivors soon returned to the hospital with an ominous fungal infection called zygomycosis. Complaints ranged from blurred vision to hanging eyelids or nasal discharge. At high risk were diabetics or people with a very weak immune system. Often, the only cure is to get rid of the fungus from the infected area — and that area is often the eye. Akshay Nea, an eye plastic surgeon treating patients with Mucor’s disease in Mumbai, said: Prior to the pandemic, Nia examined 10 patients a year, but since January it has treated nearly 100 patients. “If the sinuses are involved, they need to be removed. If the eyes are involved, the eyeballs, lid, muscles around the eyes need to be removed, leaving a socket with bare bones. there is.” Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug used for treatment, is deficient in India. Expensive drugs need to be given for at least 3-5 weeks after surgery, increasing costs and complicating treatment efforts. Doctors believe that one of the reasons for the succession of cases in India is the rampant steroids to treat covid-19 patients. Steroids not only improve the outcome of severe covid patients, but also make them more susceptible to this infection by boosting blood sugar levels. Photographer Ronny Sen spent a week in Maharashtra in June with a patient who made the difficult decision to remove one eye to survive a deadly illness. In the great powers of western India, there are nearly 8,000 cases of infection and nearly 700 deaths. Here are some of their stories. Kurushidabanu (The Washington Post Ronniesen) A devoted mother and compassionate wife, 49-year-old Khurshida Banu spent her life paying attention to the needs of her family. As her son and daughter got married, she was looking forward to resting and playing with her grandchildren. This year we changed that. In February, Banu was infected with covid-19 and suffered severe lung damage. Two weeks after she returned from the hospital, one of her eyes did not open. “It didn’t seem to exist,” said her son Ilyas. The family was shocked when the doctor told them that they needed to get rid of their eyes. “Keep an eye on it or you may not be alive,” the son advised the doctor. Banu with diabetes spent 40 days in a public hospital, where he received free treatment for black mold. As she approached her discharge date, she suffered another setback: a stroke paralyzed her right hand and foot. Now she’s home, but her days are interrupted by physiotherapy sessions and weekly hospital visits, changing her eye dressing. “Allah is kind enough to save my eyes,” she said. “I’m happy to be back with my family.” Anil Babrao Wankede (The Washington Post Ronniesen) As a photographer, Anil Babrao Wankede relied on two tools: Nikon’s camera and eyesight. He filmed a dreamy wedding and a loving couple at an engagement ceremony. He was the earner of his family and his work helped pay for his son’s college and his daughter’s school. In April, he recovered from covid-19 after a brief hospitalization. But within a few days he had to be readmitted. His right eye was severely swollen. By June, Wankede was still in the hospital and his face was surrounded by a mass of tubes. His right eye was removed. He almost died when multiple organs began to malfunction. Wankede said he was feeling drifting. His brother had to borrow thousands of dollars to fund his treatment. The 56-year-old is uncertain if he can get back to work. “I don’t know how it works now,” he said. “My life is devastated. There is only darkness.” Surekha Khadche (The Washington Post Ronniesen) Surekha Khadche and her family are running out of time. In April, two weeks after she became infected with covid-19, Kache’s right eye began watering. Then there was swelling and shooting pain. Her sinuses were full of black fungi, an MRI scan revealed. The family was upset. Relatives recently died of the same fungal infection before receiving treatment. The doctor said she needed surgery immediately because the infection quickly reached her brain. However, they were unable to have surgery until she tested negative for the coronavirus. Khadche, 49, spent more than a month in the hospital and a $ 12,000 bill meant that his family had lost much of their savings. The infection appeared to have reached her second eye as the family struggled to procure the necessary amphotericin injections after hospitalization. Her left eyelid hangs down and barely opens. She needs urgent treatment to save her other eye. She said Covid was “nothing” compared to zygomycosis. “I don’t feel like living anymore,” she said. Babela Ocumble (The Washington Post Ronniesen) 45-year-old Babra Ocumble sells tea at a construction site in Pune. His income was volatile. In a good month he was able to earn nearly $ 300. During the lean period, he didn’t make as much as $ 100. But when the blockade last year was hit, his income was exhausted. Then he signed with covid-19 in February. A week after his illness, his blood sugar spiked. Then the eyesight of his right eye began to diminish. It was a black fungus, his doctor told him. The only medicine that could save him was scarce and cost more than his monthly income. He needed six amphotericin injections daily for a month. The bill amounted to a whopping $ 15,000. Kumble withdrew money from his long-term account prematurely. His wife sold her gold jewels. My cousin took out a loan on his behalf. The family moved to a relative’s house to save on daily expenses. “How do you manage this huge financial burden now?” He wondered. Somnath Bodke (The Washington Post Ronniesen) Somnath Bodke has been teaching the Marathi language (local language) of hundreds of school children in Maharashtra for many years. The school was then closed due to a pandemic, and in April Bodke tested positive for covid. Signs of black mold began 10 days after he was discharged. His jaw began to hurt, after which his eyes swollen. Finally, his eyelids began to sag. A CT scan revealed the infection. Three hospitals in Nashik told him that he did not have the supply of amphotericin, the antifungal drug he needed. At a major public hospital, they suggested going to Mumbai for treatment. Since mid-May, Bodoke and his brother have lived in a large public hospital in Zion, Mumbai, where their left eye has been removed. His headache has decreased since surgery, but his spirit is low. “Life has become miserable. I quietly cry to myself,” he said. Increasing his anguish is his separation from his young daughter who calls him every day asking when he will return. It will take at least another month for him to be fired. “Daddy, we love you. Go home early,” the daughter told him last afternoon. Chitra Arun Rakshe (The Washington Post Ronniesen) In March, Chitra Arun Rakshe, a 47-year-old housewife in Pune, lost her father in a heart attack. Lakche and her husband spent 10 days at her parents’ home for a ritual when their relatives arrived to pay homage. Some people brought the virus. When Rakshes returned, they tested positive for the coronavirus. They were hospitalized for 10 days in April. Her four children celebrated their parents’ return. However, the cheers were short-lived. The irritation of her right eye worsened and she cried in pain. Immediately, her eyelids closed completely. She said she couldn’t see anything when it was forcibly opened. She asked the doctor to save her eyes, but getting rid of it was her only option. Currently, her daughter Kajar, 25, changes bandages daily. Kajar said all that was left was “skin” and “empty holes.” Lakche’s doctor said he might have a prosthesis two months later. For now, she has trauma. “Even the enemy should not be cursed by such an illness,” she said.

