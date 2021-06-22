Death from COVID-19 after liver disease may reveal differences in care: study





Credit: CC0 public domain

A study of people hospitalized with COVID-19 found that people with a history of chronic liver disease and alcohol abuse were 80% more likely to die of the virus and less likely to undergo life-saving infusions. .. A study presented at the International Liver Conference this week was analyzed by French-based researchers. National database Of the 259,000 COVID patients admitted to the hospital in 2020. About 16,300 of them were previously diagnosed as chronic liver disease. The average mortality rate for all patients hospitalized with the virus was 15 percent. However, in patients with chronic liver disease, the proportion jumped to nearly a quarter. But in previous studies Liver failure As a factor in the severity of COVID, this study found that mortality may be related to which patients were ventilated. Studies show alcoholism, progressive cirrhosis, or Liver cancer The prevalence of COVID-19 was high and the likelihood of intubation was low. Patients with mild liver damage — unrelated to chronic liver disease alcohol For example, abuse, organ transplantation, and viral hepatitis were not at high risk of death from COVID-19, but were ventilated at a higher rate. “Our results suggest that limited treatment efforts may have contributed to the excessive mortality of patients with liver-related complications and those with alcohol use disorders,” the study said. Stated. Thomas Berg, the next president of the European Liver Research Association (EASL), told AFP that the findings reflect pre-pandemic liver patient care trends. “With liver-related complications Alcohol abuse Disorders reduce the chances of being mechanically ventilated by 20 to 25 percent, “he said. “Important research” A 2013 US survey of 300 people with mild and advanced liver disease found that the majority of respondents were aware of prejudice against diagnosis. “Most patients are happy to talk about whether they have heart disease or cancer,” Berg said. disease There is always a perception that it is a self-harm in relation to drugs and alcohol. “ The· National survey It ’s the biggest thing I ’ve considered about the possibility. Chronic liver disease The patient is supposed to survive the coronavirus infection. Universal access to French hospital care means that a wide range of COVID patients have been represented, and analysts can look back on 10-year records from the national discharge database to determine comorbidity. I did. “This is an important study because the data comes from a natural registry and the data is very robust,” says Berg. Other studies presented at the conference look at how pandemics generally affected alcohol use. Last month, according to statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 7,423 people died in 2020 directly from alcohol misuse. This is the highest price in 20 years, up 20% from 2019. Alcohol use in patients with chronic liver disease © 2021 AFP Quote: COVID-19 death after liver disease may reveal differences in care: Study (22 June 2021) https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-covid Obtained from -death-liver-disease-reveal on June 22, 2021. html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

