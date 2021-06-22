Studies show that coffee can reduce the risk of liver problems





Don’t skip a morning cup of Joe – – Doctor’s order. A new study found that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day reduced the risk of developing potentially fatal chronic liver disease. Drinking both decaffeinated coffee and regular coffee is 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop fatty liver disease, and chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers People who drink coffee in studies that are 49% less likely to die of. Studies published in Journal BMC Public HealthThe coffee consumption of 494,585 people at UK Biobank, a biomedical database and research resource, has been tracked for almost 12 years. “Coffee is widely available and the benefits of our study may mean that it can provide potential prophylactic treatment for chronic liver disease,” said the author of the study at the University of Southampton School of Medicine. Member Dr. Oliver Kennedy said Britain In a statement to CNN.. “This is especially valuable in countries with low incomes, poor access to health care, and the highest burden of chronic liver disease,” says Kennedy. The most effective were those who drank decaffeinated or decaffeinated coffee, followed by those who drank instant coffee. According to researchers, ground coffee contains high levels of two antioxidants, Kahweol and Cafestol, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. Liver cancer is on the rise. Factors such as drinking, obesity, diabetes, smoking, hepatitis B and C, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can increase your chances of having liver disease. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease occurs in people who are overweight, diabetic, high in cholesterol, and high in triglycerides.Diagnosis has more than doubled in the last 20 years, according to American Liver Foundation.. From 1980 to today, the incidence of liver cancer has more than tripled and the mortality rate has more than doubled. American Cancer Society report. This study Previous analysis released in February last year People who drink black caffeinated coffee have been found to have a lower risk of heart failure. In fact, some studies have shown that overdose of coffee does not adversely affect health. However, researchers have stated that additives can negate the health benefits of coffee. Most of these studies measure the effects of black coffee on the body, but the vast majority of people add calories, sugar, fatty sugar, dairy products, and creamers. Studies show that large amounts of caffeine (4 cups or more) can be dangerous to certain populations. Pregnant women, sleep disorders or people with uncontrollable diabetes should be careful not to drink too much caffeine.

