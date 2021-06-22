In the medical system, RTI antibiotics are reduced by nearly 80% in a pandemic







Disclosure: Lepak reports that it has received non-research grants from Amplyx, Cidara, Fedora, KBP Biosciences, Matinas, Melinta, Merck, MicuRx, Nosopharm, Paratek, and Wockhardt. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio A “significant reduction” in respiratory virus detection was associated with a 79% reduction in outpatient antibiotic prescription rates for airway infections during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers in the pre- and post-studies wrote. According to researchers, this trend was observed at the University of Wisconsin (UW) Health. This is an academic medical system with more than 80 walking locations and 7,000,000 walking encounters each year. “I was seeing something dramatic at the state-wide level. Respiratory virus reduction Throughout the normal respiratory virus season ” Alexander J. Repak, MD, A professor of infectious diseases at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and the Faculty of Public Health told Healio Primary Care. He added that similar trends were observed in other geographic areas. “Unfortunately, respiratory virus is one of the most common reasons for antibiotic prescriptions in outpatient treatment, so we hypothesized that a dramatic reduction in respiratory virus would be associated with a reduction in outpatient antibiotic prescriptions.” Lepak said. “I found this an interesting opportunity to quantify the effects of respiratory viruses on the prescribing of foreign antibiotics.” Lepak et al. Searched Wisconsin’s monitored polymerase chain reaction data for influenza, respiratory symptom virus, human parainfluenza virus, human metapneumovirus, seasonal coronavirus, adenovirus, and enterovirus / rhinovirus. They also used electronic health record tools to detect respiratory viruses, change antibiotic prescriptions for each encounter in 1,000 patients, and change antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections per encounter in 1,000 patients. I analyzed it. Data are collected from the pre-pandemic period (July 2018-February 2020), the one-month break-in period (March 2020), and the COVID-19 pandemic period (April-February 2020). I did. Researchers reported in JAMA Internal Medicine During the period before and after the pandemic, outpatient visits were similar (637,000 vs. 661,000 per month). P = 0.24). However, monthly influenza, RSV, and seasonal coronavirus-related visits decreased during the pandemic when compared to previous seasons (12 vs. 4,800; P <.001). Other monthly respiratory virus detections were also reduced (560 vs. 228; P <.001). Antibiotic prescriptions increased during the pre-pandemic winter respiratory virus season, but short-term antibiotic prescription rates declined during the pandemic and remained low throughout the pandemic, according to researchers. After adjusting for this seasonality, monthly antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections decreased with each encounter with 1,000 patients (79%; 10.5 prescriptions vs. 2.2 prescriptions; P <.001). Non-influenza viruses have been most strongly associated with antibiotic prescribing for respiratory tract infections (r = 0.82; P <.001). “This means that in our healthcare system, antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections are reduced by about 10 per 1,000 encounters, which is the 12-month COVID-19 pandemic period in our study. There will be about 80,000 less prescriptions inside, “Lepak said in an interview. “We were expecting a downturn, but admit that we weren’t expecting such a dramatic downturn,” he continued. “That number still gave me a pause and I was surprised to see how much it had an impact.” According to Lepak, the strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19 has a “dramatic effect” that reduces the activity of the respiratory virus and a “great opportunity” to significantly reduce the antibiotic prescription rate of the respiratory virus. It is said that it was provided. He added that the findings underscore the need for “accessible, timely, more comprehensive respiratory virus testing” in outpatient treatment environments. “If the health care provider and patient know what they have and can confirm that it is a respiratory virus, then both the health care provider and the patient will become accustomed to symptomatic treatment only and avoid prescribing antibiotics. It can be much more likely, “he said.

