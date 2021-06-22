In the medical system, RTI antibiotics are reduced by nearly 80% in a pandemic

Disclosure: Lepak reports that it has received non-research grants from Amplyx, Cidara, Fedora, KBP Biosciences, Matinas, Melinta, Merck, MicuRx, Nosopharm, Paratek, and Wockhardt. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.
A “significant reduction” in respiratory virus detection was associated with a 79% reduction in outpatient antibiotic prescription rates for airway infections during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers in the pre- and post-studies wrote.
According to researchers, this trend was observed at the University of Wisconsin (UW) Health. This is an academic medical system with more than 80 walking locations and 7,000,000 walking encounters each year.
“I was seeing something dramatic at the state-wide level. Respiratory virus reduction Throughout the normal respiratory virus season ” Alexander J. Repak, MD, A professor of infectious diseases at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and the Faculty of Public Health told Healio Primary Care.
He added that similar trends were observed in other geographic areas.
“Unfortunately, respiratory virus is one of the most common reasons for antibiotic prescriptions in outpatient treatment, so we hypothesized that a dramatic reduction in respiratory virus would be associated with a reduction in outpatient antibiotic prescriptions.” Lepak said. “I found this an interesting opportunity to quantify the effects of respiratory viruses on the prescribing of foreign antibiotics.”
Lepak et al. Searched Wisconsin’s monitored polymerase chain reaction data for influenza, respiratory symptom virus, human parainfluenza virus, human metapneumovirus, seasonal coronavirus, adenovirus, and enterovirus / rhinovirus. They also used electronic health record tools to detect respiratory viruses, change antibiotic prescriptions for each encounter in 1,000 patients, and change antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections per encounter in 1,000 patients. I analyzed it. Data are collected from the pre-pandemic period (July 2018-February 2020), the one-month break-in period (March 2020), and the COVID-19 pandemic period (April-February 2020). I did.
Researchers reported in JAMA Internal Medicine During the period before and after the pandemic, outpatient visits were similar (637,000 vs. 661,000 per month). P = 0.24). However, monthly influenza, RSV, and seasonal coronavirus-related visits decreased during the pandemic when compared to previous seasons (12 vs. 4,800; P <.001). Other monthly respiratory virus detections were also reduced (560 vs. 228; P <.001).
Antibiotic prescriptions increased during the pre-pandemic winter respiratory virus season, but short-term antibiotic prescription rates declined during the pandemic and remained low throughout the pandemic, according to researchers. After adjusting for this seasonality, monthly antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections decreased with each encounter with 1,000 patients (79%; 10.5 prescriptions vs. 2.2 prescriptions; P <.001). Non-influenza viruses have been most strongly associated with antibiotic prescribing for respiratory tract infections (r = 0.82; P <.001).
“This means that in our healthcare system, antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections are reduced by about 10 per 1,000 encounters, which is the 12-month COVID-19 pandemic period in our study. There will be about 80,000 less prescriptions inside, “Lepak said in an interview.
“We were expecting a downturn, but admit that we weren’t expecting such a dramatic downturn,” he continued. “That number still gave me a pause and I was surprised to see how much it had an impact.”
According to Lepak, the strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19 has a “dramatic effect” that reduces the activity of the respiratory virus and a “great opportunity” to significantly reduce the antibiotic prescription rate of the respiratory virus. It is said that it was provided.
He added that the findings underscore the need for “accessible, timely, more comprehensive respiratory virus testing” in outpatient treatment environments.
“If the health care provider and patient know what they have and can confirm that it is a respiratory virus, then both the health care provider and the patient will become accustomed to symptomatic treatment only and avoid prescribing antibiotics. It can be much more likely, “he said.
This interesting paper by Lepak and colleagues has the usual limitations of EHR-based studies, but the findings appear to represent the patterns observed in clinical practice. Epidemiological studies over the past year..
Lepak’s research went a step further, examining patterns of antibiotic prescriptions within the same health system and found a significant reduction in prescriptions for airway disease, but not for other causes. This new discovery also makes sense in terms of what we see in clinical practice. The study design did not include individual patient outcomes (for example, if patients who were not initially prescribed antibiotics for respiratory tract infections later needed them) but were not hospitalized. Overall findings of 79% reduction in antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections in patients Patients are very impressive.
This study focuses on two long-standing public health issues: No. 1, seasonal burden of respiratory tract infections, and No. 2, antibiotics for non-bacterial infections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over-prescription problem. Masking and other non-pharmacological interventions for respiratory tract infections are very effective when used consistently. Last year’s experience made these tools available and socially acceptable during the “cold and flu season”, the burden of annual illness, the loss of work and school for young people, the elderly and medical scientists. Should encourage you to reduce your mortality rate. It is vulnerable.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and WHO considered antimicrobial resistance to be one of the greatest public health challenges of our time. Spectral antibiotics for patients with severe COVID-19 who have inconsistent non-COVID isolation precautions due to the strain on the supply of personal protective equipment.
Further research into how pandemics affected antimicrobial resistance, what measures are effective to mitigate it, and how this differs in hospitals compared to the outpatient environment. Is required. Relative role of prescribing behavior (eg, tendency to prescribe antibiotics) compared to patient preference and long-term care behavior (eg, threshold for seeing a doctor), and office closure and telemedicine It is also important to investigate how has contributed. these. It will also be interesting to see if there are differences in airway infections and antibiotic prescribing patterns between states based on which pandemic restriction was enforced and when.
Assistant Professor / Doctor, Department of Infectious Diseases
George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Disclosure: Akselrod has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.
