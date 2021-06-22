Health
“Make a metamorphosis” at a summer “sex party”: New York City Department of Health.
The New York City Department of Health recommends a metamorphosis this summer.
In Latest update To the city Notorious graphic guidelines For safer sex during the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies are encouraging residents to be creative but “play safer”. “Naughty summer” 2021.
“Make it a metamorphosis,” they suggest. “Physical barriers such as sexual positions and walls are devised to allow sexual contact while preventing face-to-face contact.” (Yes, they are “holes of glory” here. Seems to be talking about.) And Why not DIY? They ask by recommending synchronous masturbation instead.
Safer sex may not look so sexy, but NYCDOH aims to inspire. They write that New Yorkers should actually “avoid sex parties,” but for those who “insist” to completely regain their ditches this summer, the city is a “large group.” He explained that it is essential to have a jab before attending the “Gathering with”. You can have group sex, multiple sex partners, or sex with strangers. “
And by all means, “choose a larger, more open and well-ventilated space” for orgy action. In addition, those who are vaccinated but have signs of illness should “avoid sex and stay in close contact with others” until the end of the quarantine period.
Last March, NYCDOH Released the first set of guidelines Around Sex During a Pandemic — Then, as many epidemiological aspects of the new coronavirus were still discovered, we advised citizens to avoid group sex altogether.
Even now, more than a year later, they are still trying to achieve “virtual hookups”. “Video dating, sexting, sexy zoom parties, chat rooms” are great choices and agencies are hype in the 2021 guidelines.
But the city has updated the protocol on that The infamous “Battle with Lim’s Work”.
“Rimming (anal mouth) can spread COVID-19. Viruses in the faeces can get into the mouth,” the city said. First warned in the Graphics 2020 section The title is “Be careful during sex”.
In 2021, they said, “The virus was found in the feces of people with COVID-19, but the risk of spreading the virus through feces (poop) is considered low. Research is needed to determine if it can spread through sexual activity involving oral contact (such as edging). “
It is recommended to use condoms and dental dams to reduce contact with saliva, semen and feces during oral sex and rimming.
In the meantime, the city is a little brighter, as many New Yorkers are now ready to engage. Data shows 52% of its residents are already fully vaccinated and 71% of all adults are vaccinated at least once.
New recommendations include COVID-19’s “Avoid Kissing”, as valuable orgies are known to wear face masks during the event and spread the disease through respiratory droplets. It suggests that it wants to achieve many precautions against the epidemic. According to health officials, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through sexually transmitted infections. They also recommend choosing a “larger” group sex venue with a “more open and well-ventilated space”. This means that there is no sex in the champagne room.
Finally, they remind you of New York’s sexiest use of disinfectants to rinse before and after your carnival.
Meanwhile, DOH’s advice has come to a time when sexually transmitted diseases have been at their highest ever for the sixth consecutive year. According to a recent news release by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — Therefore, it is recommended that all sexually active individuals be aware of all public health recommendations for COVID-19 and others.
