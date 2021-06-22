Sleeping well is considered an “essential” element for personal health and public safety





Sleep — We all like to skip it for something really fun. But is it wise? Obviously not. In a new view of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), sleep is actually biologically necessary, and failure to gain a fair share negatively impacts health, well-being, and public safety. They look very healthy. Image credit Roy Buri. This may not be breakthrough news for those who have skipped sleep at night, but a new statement highlights the importance of sleep for the health and well-being of children, adolescents, and adults. Officially acknowledged. This is a major step towards solidifying the importance of sleep in the general public’s consciousness and may encourage people to close their eyes a little more every day. Dr. Sandman “Healthy sleep is as important as proper nutrition and regular exercise for our health and well-being, and sleep is important for performance and safety,” said Dr. Kannan Lamar, President of AASM. Stated. “It is AASM’s position that sleep is essential to health, and we urge educators, health professionals, government agencies, and employers to prioritize the promotion of healthy sleep.” A statement published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine states that sleep is biologically necessary and inadequate sleep, and untreated sleep disorders are critical and harmful to health, well-being, and public safety. It emphasizes that it has a positive impact. The AASM hopes that official recognition of its importance will greatly help promote a greater emphasis on sleep health in education, clinical practice, the workplace, and public health campaigns. The statement was written by the AASM Board of Directors, which includes 11 doctors and clinical psychologists specializing in sleep. Here are some important points to outline. Sleep education should occupy an important position in school and university health education, including medical and graduate medical education. Educational programs for other health care professionals may be even more helpful in this regard.

Clinicians should regularly monitor their sleep habits and sleep-related symptoms each time they encounter them. Hospitals and long-term care facilities need to optimize their sleep so that patients can get enough rest.

Public health and workplace interventions should be aimed at and actively promoted healthy sleep habits and behaviors that help people achieve healthy sleep.

More sleep and circadian studies are needed to understand the importance of sleep for public health and the contribution of inadequate sleep to health inequalities. “Education on sleep and sleep disorders is lacking in medical curriculum, graduate medical education, and educational programs for other health professionals,” says Ramar. “Better sleep health education enables our healthcare professionals to provide more patient-centric care to people with common sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia. “ They also quote data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Child Health, where 34.1% of US children, 74.6% of high school students, and 32.5% of adults do not get enough sleep. Hmm. Regularly. Regarding the effects of chronic sleep deprivation, the team cites an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, occupational accidents and car accidents. The treatise “Sleep is Essential for Health: Statement of Opinion of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine” Release In Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos