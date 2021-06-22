Marijuana use is more likely to be tied to the idea of ​​suicide-consumer health news

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A new study by the National Substance Abuse Institute (NIDA) shows that young adults who use marijuana are at increased risk of suicidal ideation and attempted suicide.

In fact, according to results published in the journal on June 22, the risk of someone between the ages of 18 and 34 thinking, planning, or attempting suicide increases with the amount of marijuana used. JAMA network open..

Even occasional cannabis increased the risk of suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts compared to not using cannabis at all. And the risk increases as people use it more often, the results show.

Studies have shown that while cannabis users have an increased risk regardless of whether they have depression, pot smokers with depression are generally at increased risk of suicidal tendencies.

Women were also more influenced by this link than men.

“Cannabis significantly increased the risk of suicidal behavior, with or without a history of depression. It wasn’t a small effect. It was a big effect,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of NIDA. Said. “I was expecting an association, which surprised me.”

Researchers said in a background note that the number of cannabis users in the United States more than doubled between 2008 and 2019, increasing from 22.6 million to 45 million. The number of daily or almost daily users almost tripled over the same period, increasing from 3.6 million to 9.8 million.

During the same period, the number of people suffering from major depression recently increased from 14.5 million to 19.4 million, and the number of suicides increased from 8.3 million to 12 million, the researchers said. The annual death toll from suicide increased from about 35,000 in 2008 to about 45,900 in 2019.

To study the possible association between suicidal tendencies and cannabis smoking, Volkow’s team analyzed 10 years of data from a national survey of substance use.

Suicidal tendencies have been tracked at levels of human marijuana use, researchers found.

For example, among people not suffering from depression in the 2018-2019 survey:

While 14% of men and 18% of women with cannabis use disorders considered suicide, 4% were undiagnosed with problematic pot use.

Nearly 9% of men and 13% of women who use it daily or almost every day thought about suicide, while 9% of men and women who use it occasionally and 3% of men and women who are non-users I was thinking of suicide.

Suicide plans and attempts were followed in the same way based on usage levels, and their effects were amplified in people with depression. Among those who are depressed:

While 51% of men and 57% of women with cannabis use disorders considered suicide, about 40% of undiagnosed genders had problematic pot use.

While 56% of men and 55% of women thought about suicide, 43.5% of men and 47% of women used it occasionally, and 38% of men and 34% of women did not think of suicide. .. user.

Experts say this is just an association and can be done either way.

Dr. Erie Aung, an addictive psychiatrist at Columbia University’s Doctor and Surgeon University in New York, said suicidal people look at marijuana as a potential form of relief rather than driving suicidal ideation or action. He said he might be. city.

“We have to think about whether it’s the cause, the result, or the coexistence factor at the same time,” Aung said.

Suicide and marijuana use may share some common genetic risks, which happen to occur simultaneously among people who carry these genes, Forkou said.

Mitch Earleywine, a member of the advisory board of the advocacy group NORML, considers this a “self-medication issue.”

“We happen to be looking at the data at a time when both suicidal ideation and cannabis consumption are on the rise, but the idea that one causes the other is each of these and many others economically, socially, and. It’s a legal issue. ” Early Wine, a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at Albany, said.

“People suffering from suicidal ideation should certainly seek help, and cannabis alone would be of little use in the sector, but the idea that cannabis use has led to these ideas is supported here. No, “he said.

However, Volkow and Aoun said it was too early to dismiss the use of marijuana as an impact on the risk of human suicide.

Marijuana can increase a person’s depression and anxiety by blocking the brain’s ability to cope with these emotions, Forkou said.

“One of the things marijuana does is to drastically reduce anxiety,” she said. “But when you’re not drunk, you can’t adjust your anxiety. During the withdrawal period, you’re more sensitive to stressors.”

The use of pots also increased impulsive behaviour, and for some people suicide was inherently impulsive, Volkow added.

“You feel more or less okay, and suddenly there is this urgent need to kill yourself,” she said. “These impulsive suicides have been associated with marijuana in the past.”

Pots and other drugs can also act as a form of “chemical procrastination,” allowing people to ignore the nasty feelings of seeking professional help, Aoun said.

“You have something you don’t want to deal with, so you’re taking chemicals instead of dealing with it,” he said. “The more you delay, the harder it gets. If you don’t address the problem in a day, two, or three days, you’ll come up with the idea that you can’t fix the problem. There’s no reason. Because I didn’t do anything. “

Increased use of marijuana as a drug may amplify this effect, Aoun added.

“There is a lot of hype about the potential clinical benefits of marijuana, which has gained a lot of people who have never started using marijuana,” he said. “This is what scares me with marijuana. Much of the information that is disseminated on the Internet is not always accurate, but it is still very aggressively disseminated.”

