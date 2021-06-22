Tree pollen may have carried COVID particles and helped spread the virus















Tree pollen is capable of carrying Coronavirus New studies show that particles may have sprung up and helped infect the virus, especially during the first wave of the pandemic. Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus have built a model that simulates how different airborne particles contribute to the spread of the virus. They found a correlation between COVID-19 infection rate and pollen concentration. In addition, the typical spring breeze in the United States allowed pollen to pass through crowds standing 65 distances from trees in less than a minute.









“As far as we know, this is the first time we have modeled and simulated how pollen microparticles in the air are transported by breeze and contribute to aerial viral infections in outdoor crowds,” co-author. Dr Dimitris Drikakis said. University of Nicosia. For a study published in the Physics of Fluids, the team created a model to investigate the role of microscopic particles in the spread of the virus. The model simulated a small group of about 10 people and a large group of about 100 people, and researchers hypothesized that random members of the group had COVID-19 and released viral particles. Next, they rolled a group of about 10,000 pollen clouds at US “typical spring day” temperatures, wind speeds, and humidity. Video: New Concerns About Arctic Ice Levels (Sky News) New concerns about Arctic ice levels



next It took only one minute for a complete cloud of pollen to pass through the entire group, and each pollen grain was able to carry hundreds of virus particles. “One of the key challenges is to recreate the perfectly realistic environment of a mature willow tree,” said Dr. Talib Dbouk, co-principal investigator and principal investigator at the University of Nicosia. “This included thousands of leaves and pollen particles, hundreds of stems, and a realistic gathering of about 100 people about 20 meters (65 feet) from the tree.” Simulations have shown that pollen is more likely to carry the virus than it travels through the air, and that 6 feet of distance may not be sufficient in pollen-rich areas. The team is also likely to have high COVID infection rates in areas considered high pollen levels on the National Allergy Map, and can also provide potential real-world evidence of simulated findings. Discovered individually. Researchers want others to continue to study how particles can help spread the virus by transporting them from person to person.









As the COVID-19 pandemic nears its end, researchers, at least in the United States, want to know more about the virus that has swept the world for a year. Much of the virus remains a mystery, despite its epidemic. Specialties around the world, where it came from, how it affects the human body in the long run, the true number of deaths of the virus, and even how it spreads from person to person. It is the subject of a home survey. According to official figures, 3.8 million people worldwide have died from the virus, but experts believe the actual number could exceed 8 million. read more

