Children’s trauma can make more people like morphine
New studies suggest that people who have experienced trauma in their children get a more enjoyable “high” from morphine.
Scientists at the University of Exeter compared the effects of morphine on 52 healthy people. Twenty-seven had a history of childhood abuse and neglect, and 25 reported no such experience in childhood.
Who has Child trauma I like morphine ( Opioid drug) I felt more and more euphoric and strongly wanted another dose.
Children without trauma tended to dislike the effects and feel dizzy and nausea.
Dr. Molly Carlyle, the lead author of the study at Exeter and now enrolled in college, said: Of Queensland.
“As far as we know, this is the first study to link childhood trauma to the effects of opioids in people without a history of addiction, and childhood trauma can increase susceptibility to the positive and enjoyable effects of opioids. It suggests that there is sex. “
“This may explain the link between childhood trauma and vulnerability to opioid use disorders, affecting treatment and opioid medical prescribing.”
One possible explanation for the different responses to morphine is that childhood trauma affects the development of the endogenous opioid system (a system that relieves pain sensitive to chemicals such as endorphins-our natural opioids). is.
“Childhood trauma can weaken the system,” Carlyle explained.
“When the baby cries and is comforted, endorphins are released. Therefore, without such affectionate interactions, the system develops differently, more to the rewarding effects of opioid drugs. It can be sensitive. “
Professor Celia Morgan of the University of Exeter, who leads the research group, said: “Our findings that traumatized children are more likely to enjoy morphine may help reduce stigma regarding heroin use.
“Many opioid addicts are traumatized in early childhood, but addiction is a weakness and it is still widely believed that addicts simply lack self-control.
“This study may be a step towards more compassionate treatment of heroin addicts, as well as children with a history of trauma.
“Our study also emphasizes the importance of interventions in high-risk children and adolescents. Opioid use. “
Participants in this study, ages 18-65, reported or did not report severe childhood trauma (abuse or neglect, measured in childhood trauma questionnaires). childhood trauma.
They each attended two sessions every other week and received either an effective dose of morphine (0.15 mg / kg) or a negligible control dose (0.01 mg / kg) in a randomized, double-blind crossover design. I did.
The experience of morphine people was measured by asking a series of questions eight times, once before the morphine injection and then on a regular basis.
Pain was also measured by placing the hands in cold water and recording how long it took people to feel the pain and how much they could tolerate leaving the hands in the water. ..
Morphine increased pain threshold and tolerance, but this was not different between traumatic and non-traumatictrauma group.
There was also the task of pressing a computerized button to measure the effort to get more morphine by pressing a button with either a theoretical amount or a theoretical amount. morphine.. No difference was found between the two groups during this task.
This may be because money was very rewarding in a non-addicted group and was not a good comparison for this task.
Molly Carlyle et al, a randomized, double-blind study investigating the relationship between childhood trauma and the rewarding effects of morphine, Poisoning biology (2021). DOI: 10.1111 / adb.13047
