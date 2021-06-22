What is the trend for TikTok vaccine windmills?





The minimum age to get a COVID jab continues to decline in the UK and abroad and we know what that means: Vaccine TikToks. And if you are an avid user of video sharing platforms, you may have come across the trend of one vaccine that is already viral. The “windmill” is a post-vaccination trick that some users are trying, but what exactly is the idea behind it? “Windmills” are a fairly basic tendency to move your head. TikTok users have posted their own videos of swinging their arms after a jab to avoid pain the next day. In one caption, the poster writes: “This is a better job So my arm will not hurt fr # vaccinated #vaccine #pfizergang #vaccinequeen # fyp # foryou tomorrow. Another person said, “Tik-Tok said. Human windmill, i said ## vaccine ## pfizer ## Bet on Aerie REAL. The third person shared a video of himself waving his arms and laughing, and captioned the clip. “I was completely vaccinated.” Most of the posters enjoy unusual new trends, settings Vinny West’s “Too Player” As the soundtrack to their windmills. Sadly, the windmill trend produces some hilarious content, but medical professionals Guardian It has no actual effect on arm pain other than the placebo effect. “It’s harmless, Looks very ridiculous, Do nothing. Arm pain doesn’t really happen right away because the immune response hasn’t happened yet, and not everyone gets it. ” Beate Kampmann, Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunity, and Director of the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine Vaccine Center, Guardian. AstraZeneca spokesperson said “nothing can be ruled out” when it comes to helping pain after vaccination, but “I certainly didn’t realize it would help.”Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Guardian There was not enough scientific evidence for them to comment. Elsewhere, Azeem Majeed, a professor of primary care and public health and head of the Faculty of Primary Care and Public Health at Imperial College London, said on the positive side: If it’s fun and playful, it’s a very good result for dance. “

