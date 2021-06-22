Almost a quarter of COVID-19 patients develop long-distance symptoms





Long-distance COVID-19 affects nearly a quarter of people with the disease, a new analysis of 2 million patients suggests.

Persistent symptoms, Pain, dyspnea, malaise, etc. It can last up to 9 months after the first illness.

Half of severely ill patients and 19% of patients with asymptomatic infections developed a post-COVID condition. Millions of Americans Recovered According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from COVID-19 since March last year.But countless numbers of those patients still feel the impact New coronavirus Weeks or months after first getting sick, often known as Post-COVID syndrome.. New research is now providing the first large-scale insights. Long-term side effects Of the virus.To analysis Of the largest 2 million COVID-19 patients to date, FAIR Health, a non-profit organization, treats 23.2% (more than 450,000) of coronavirus-infected patients with at least one “post-COVID condition” Revealed that they are seeking. More than 1 month after diagnosis. The most frequently reported symptoms of all ages are pain, dyspnea, hyperlipidemia (lipidemia), Fatigue and fatigue, And hypertension.Other General symptoms Long COVIDs include headaches, palpitation, and prolonged loss of odor and taste. Forgetfulness, And according to the CDC, depression or anxiety. Long-distance symptoms were most likely to occur in people who experienced severe illness, but all types of people were affected. Half of hospitalized patients, 27.5% of symptomatic patients, and 19% of asymptomatic patients reported to their healthcare providers that they had long-term COVID symptoms. This means that even people who do not have a noticeable illness in the early stages may experience side effects later. Experts have been still aware of the mystery since then last springHowever, until this report, there was no extensive analysis of the number of people who could be affected. Symptoms are 9 Months After initial diagnosis. “Many of my post-COVID patients say that their primary care physicians rejected and ignored their symptoms. This exacerbates their suffering.” Raleigh Jacobs, MD, A physician at the COVID Recovery Center in Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ, said earlier. Prevention.. “That doesn’t mean it’s not real.” According to a FAIR Health report, most post-COVID conditions were most common in women. Just a handful, like high blood pressure. Dyspnea, And blood clotting were more likely in men. Most long-distance patients are young and middle-aged adults and are a relatively small number of patients under the age of 19 and over the age of 59. But again, anyone can experience these conditions. “If you think you’re in a post-COVID condition, talk to your healthcare provider about options and support resources to manage or treat your symptoms,” explains the CDC. “The best way to prevent these long-term complications is Prevent COVID-19.. “ So think of this as another reason Get the vaccine If you haven’t lined up for your dose yet. Find the care you need: If you or a loved one develops post-COVID symptoms Use this map Produced by Survivor corps, COVID-19 Survivor Grassroots Union, to find a specialized treatment facility near you. If you’re not nearby, check with your local university or hospital for new ones that open every month. This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

