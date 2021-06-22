“It’s really about finding courage.”

Many people are facing social unrest and the world is reopening, so you may experience it for the first time. Fortunately, there is a way we can all deal with it.

You are not alone.Social unrest Third most popular Mental health disorders after depression and substance abuse.Recent research Social anxiety Although it is increasing Underreport.. Many people are suffering in silence and meet the criteria of having social anxiety, but they are not aware of it.

Dr. Sabrina Romanov Is a clinical psychologist with three tips on how to tackle social anxiety.

“Social anxiety is accompanied by irrational fear of everyday social interactions,” Dr. Romanov told In The Know. “It has the spotlight effect of social anxiety that you feel that you are being seen or judged and that others are more aware of your mistakes than they really are.”

According to doctors, the pandemic caused a decline in social skills, which led to unintended mental health problems.

“During the last year of isolation, social skills have shrunk significantly,” explains Dr. Romanov. “There are more hidden side effects of the pandemic we are currently observing because of social isolation, such as paranoia and fear, so for many, there is a protracted link between social activity and danger. There is. ”

1. Challenge those negative thoughts

Many of our unproductive ideas can be changed by introspection.

“Be aware, then challenge the useless ideas and replace them with more realistic alternatives,” she says. “For example, you might think,’If you pause while talking, everyone will think I’m having a hard time.'” Be careful when you have a critical or prejudiced idea and come up with alternatives such as: “It’s okay to pause. Silence may seem longer to me than others.”

2. Test your negative assumptions in the real world

If you’re afraid of what happens during social interaction, the best bet is to actually confront it.

“Do behavioral experiments to test some of your assumptions in real-life situations,” says Dr. Romanov. “For example, talk to someone in the park and test if the feared consequences of them laughing or ridiculing you actually happen.”

3. Practice grounding techniques

“Use grounding techniques to get out of the vicious circle of anxiety,” she advises. “My favorite is the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 technique, which includes all five senses.”

With this technique, you can see five things, then four things you can feel, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and something you can taste. You need to list one.

“By refocusing on your body and your environment, you reduce strength and divert your mind from anxiety and stressful thoughts to the moment,” says the doctor.

After all, if you’re willing to work (sometimes scary), you can manage social anxiety.

“When it comes to social unrest, it’s really about finding courage, practicing, and proving to yourself that you can manage much more than you thought,” says Dr. Romanov.

