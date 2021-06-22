Studies have found that unfortunate marriages can be fatal to men





A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that unfortunate marriages can be fatal to men and are associated with increased mortality. Researchers at Tel Aviv University have analyzed the health status of about 9,000 men over the past 30 years and concluded that those who are dissatisfied with their marriage are at increased risk factors for stroke and other deaths. The team behind the study called on health authorities to begin promoting marriage therapy to mitigate risk. The researchers reviewed the health data of 8,945 Israeli men who were part of a previous mortality survey initiated in 1965. The man was over 40 years old, working in a civil servant or other municipal role, and was asked to rank marriages on a scale of 1 to 4. Men who gave the lowest score for marriage were 69% more likely to die of a stroke than men who gave the highest score for marriage, at a rate of 40.6 per 10,000 people. The group with the lowest marriage success rate had an overall 19% higher rate than the group with the highest marriage success rate. Young men are worse Researchers also found that in the group of men who were least satisfied with their marriage, the mortality rate for people under the age of 50 was significantly higher, at 39.4 percent. Elderly participants did not see a dramatic increase of 6.5%. “Surprisingly, we found that the dissatisfaction of married men is as large a risk factor for death as men who fail to smoke or exercise,” said the chief researcher. Researcher Dr. Shaharefari talked about the time of Israel. Dr. Lev-Ari said researchers today have decided to revisit the data from the 1965 study because they have a deeper understanding of the link between psychological well-being and physical health. “We found that their marriage satisfaction at the start of the study was actually a predictor of common mortality and stroke mortality,” he said. In this study, researchers found that the increased long-term risk of death was “as large as that determined for established risk factors for death from all causes (smoking and leisure physical activity). I concluded. “Therefore, assessing couple satisfaction and assessing the health benefits of a marital education program for young couples should be implemented as part of a health promotion strategy for the general public.” They wrote.

..





