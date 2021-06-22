Higher genetic risk for early-onset cancers among minority families-ScienceDaily





The increased risk of cancer due to the genetic predisposition of first-degree and second-degree relatives has long been established, but was previously studied only in Caucasian or European populations.

Now, the new research published in eLife Early-onset cancer among Latin-American and African-American families with solid tumors, and Asian / Pacific American families with blood-based cancers, compared to non-Latin white families in California Was first shown to have a significantly higher genetic risk. “Family cancer clustering, a catastrophic diagnosis of multiple early-onset cancers within the same family, usually indicates a genetic cause. Interestingly, family cancer clustering was previously white or It was only investigated at the population level from Europe, “said Dr. Joseph Wiemels, a research author who is a member of the Cancer Epidemiology Program at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and a professor of preventive medicine at the USC Keck School of Medicine. I will. “This study examined the clustering of cancer cases in a non-white population of young California families over the last three decades and compared it to the white population for the first time. It turns out that family-based cancer clustering occurs. More often among minorities. “ Researchers used the California population-based health registry to assess the relative risk of cancer among parents, siblings, and children of patients diagnosed with cancer by age 26. Between 1989 and 2015, 29,632 patients with early-onset cancer were identified and 62,863 healthy families. Overall, they found that mothers and siblings of these cancer patients had a higher relative risk of early-onset cancer. However, when we examined the role of race and ethnicity in genetic predisposition, patients with solid tumors were at increased risk of familial cancer in Latin and non-Latin black mothers and siblings. It turned out to be significantly higher than the Caucasian family of the descent. Asian / Pacific Islanders had an increased familial risk of blood-based cancers compared to non-Latin Caucasians. This study shows that further scrutiny of familial cancer clustering in minority populations is needed. This information may help healthcare providers and genetic counselors provide more accurately based care and advice, especially in multi-ethnic groups residing in Los Angeles County.

Story source: material Provided by USC Keck School of Medicine.. Original written by Hinde RKast. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos