The risk of West Nile virus in Illinois increases as summer progresses





As summer begins in earnest, county and state health officials are urging people to stay alert about another persistent and endemic health threat, the West Nile virus. It’s not an imminent urgency to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but Illinois Public Health Service He said people should use the three “Rs” (reduction, repulsion, and reporting) to prevent the spread of West Nile fever. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said people need to be vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves from the virus. “The West Nile virus is starting to emerge every year,” Ejike said. “Remember to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellents and removing the water that collects around your home.” Details: I request students to be vaccinated with COVID-19 IDPH requires people to remove all areas of standing water outside their homes and property, such as ponds, flowerpots, water pools, bird baths, and open containers. When working outside near mosquito-infested areas, you can take precautions by wearing shoes, socks, long trousers, and long-sleeved shirts. People should also wear insect repellents, preferably those containing DEET, and report to the local health department the areas of stagnant water that can breed mosquitoes. Reminders occur when the first case of a mosquito with West Nile fever occurs in Illinois. A batch of Skokie mosquitoes was reported virus positive on June 9. So far, at least 39 cases have been reported, and no one has been tested positive for the virus a year after the deaths of four people across the state. Details: The brazier grill closed indefinitely Dr. Douglas Carlson, HSHS St. John’s Children’s HospitalThe virus has always been a source of fundamental concern, especially in Illinois, after 884 cases were identified in 2001 and 64 people died the following year alone. Carlson said taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites can reduce the risk of getting West Nile fever for people of all ages. “These illnesses are inevitable,” Carlson said. “It’s not just bad luck. Now, even with all the precautions, you can get illnesses like West Nile fever and (and even) COVID, but with simple precautions. , We know that the risk is reduced rather than zero, but it reduces that risk. “

