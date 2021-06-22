Fauci warns that dangerous delta variants are the greatest threat to US COVID efforts

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned on Tuesday about the dangers of delta variants of the coronavirus. Among those who have not yet been vaccinated, Delta can cause more serious illness than other variants. Image: Susan Walsh / AP

Updated at 4:25 pm EST on June 22, 2021

Due to the rapid spread of dangerous delta variants of the coronavirus in the United States, federal health officials say the mutants are likely to dominate the United States within a few weeks. New analysis..

At a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said that 20.6% of new cases in the United States were due to delta mutations.And other scientists tracking variants say that becoming the predominant viral variant in the United States is on track.

“Delta variants are currently the greatest threat in the United States to attempts to eliminate COVID-19,” Fauci said.

The first variant identified in India is the most contagious and unvaccinated species to date and can cause more serious illness in more people than other variants. He said there was.

Another reason to get vaccinated

“It’s definitely a concern,” he says. William Lee, Vice President of Science at Helix. We have a contract with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the tracking of variants.

“The fact that it is highly contagious means it is dangerous, and so you will see delta outbreaks across the country and I think more people will then get sick.” Lee says.

Helix began the study when researchers discovered a reduced prevalence of alpha variants. The alpha mutant was the first contagious strain discovered in the United Kingdom and quickly became the predominant mutant in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Researchers found that spot-checking strains circulating in the United States reduced the relative frequency of alpha variants because of the rapid increase in the other two variants. And delta variants. According to researchers, the gamma mutant may be slightly better than the original strain in defeating the vaccine.

“Both seem to be slowly pushing Alpha,” Lee said. His work has not yet been peer-reviewed, but has been posted to a preprint server.

How Delta Can Promote Another US COVID-19 Surge

All vaccines approved for use in the United States are displayed, In general, It provides strong protection for all variants, including Delta. However, the rapid spread of variants remains a concern, as many remain unvaccinated.

“There are still most countries with very low vaccination rates,” he notes. Dr. Jeremy Luban, A virologist at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. “In fact, Helix’s paper shows that the frequency of this Delta variant is increasing. The rate of increase is highest in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.”

Delta variants can cause yet another moderate outbreak in many parts of the United States due to these pockets of unvaccinated people. COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, This helps the CDC plan the future course of the pandemic.

Predictions suggest that at some point in July, infections may begin to increase again, especially if vaccination campaigns continue to stagnate.

“In most cases it’s a moderate resurrection,” he says. Justin Wrestler, An epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University helping coordinate the hub.

“There have been no major epidemics at the national level, but the continuation of this type of virus is only holding us back,” says Wrestler. “And in certain places, there can still be significant epidemics.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.

Missing some content? Would you please comment? Check the source: NPR

Copyright (c) 2021, NPR