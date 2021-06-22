Switching from a Western diet to a balanced diet may reduce skin and joint inflammation

Credit: CC0 public domain



The secret to healthier skin and joints may be intestinal microbes. A study led by researchers at UC Davis Health found that a sugar- and fat-rich diet could lead to imbalances in gut microbial cultures and contribute to inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis. It was.

Studies published in Journal of Investigative Dermatology, It is recommended to switch to a more balanced one diet Restores and suppresses intestinal health skin inflammation.

“Early studies have shown that a Western diet, characterized by a high sugar and fat content, can cause significant skin irritation. psoriasis Sam T. Huang, a professor at the University of California, Davis, chair of dermatology, and senior author of the study, said: Effects on psoriasis. “

What is psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a stubborn skin condition associated with the body’s immune system. When immune cells mistakenly attack healthy skin cells, they cause skin irritation and the formation of red spots with scales and itching.

Up to 30% of psoriasis patients also have psoriatic arthritis with symptoms such as morning stiffness and malaise, swelling of the fingers and toes, joint pain, and nail changes.

Diet affects microbial balance in the intestines and skin inflammation

Food Gut microbiota, A community of microorganisms that live in the intestines. Eating a Western diet can cause rapid changes in the gut microbial community and its function. This disruption of microbial balance, known as dysbiosis, contributes to intestinal inflammation.

Researchers wanted to test whether dysbiosis affects skin and joint inflammation, as bacteria in the intestine can play an important role in the formation of inflammation.They used Mouse model To study the effects of diet on psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. They injected mice with interleukin-23 (IL-23) minicircle DNA to elicit a response that mimics skin and joint diseases such as psoriasis.

IL-23 is a protein produced by Immune cells It is responsible for many inflammatory autoimmune reactions, including psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Fans and his colleagues found that a short Western diet appeared to be sufficient to cause microbial imbalances and increase susceptibility to IL-23-mediated skin inflammation such as psoriasis. Did.

“There is a clear link between skin inflammation and changes in the gut microbiota. Food intake“Immediately after starting a Western diet, the bacterial balance in the intestines was upset, and psoriatic skin and joint inflammation worsened,” said Huang.

One of the key findings of their study was to identify the gut microbiota as a pathogenic link between diet and the display of psoriatic inflammation. The study also found that antibiotics block the effects of the Western diet and reduce skin and joint inflammation.

Can the damage caused by an unhealthy diet be undone?

Researchers wanted to test whether switching to a balanced diet could restore the gut microbiota despite the presence of IL-23 inflammatory protein. They fed the mice with a Western diet for 6 weeks and then the IL-23 inducer, which causes the characteristics of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Then they randomly divided the mice into two groups. A group that continued a Western diet for another 4 weeks and a group that switched to a balanced diet for the same period.

Their study showed that eating a sugar- and fat-rich diet for 10 weeks made mice more susceptible to skin and joint inflammation.Mouse switched to Balanced diet They had less skin scales and less ear thickness than mice fed a Western diet.Skin improvement inflammation In the case of mice that quit the Western diet, it indicates that the Western diet has a short-term effect. Skin irritation..

This suggests that dietary changes may partially reverse the pro-inflammatory effects and changes in the gut microbiota caused by the Western diet.

Zhenrui Shi, a visiting assistant and lead author of the study at the University of California, Davis, Department of Dermatology, said: “These findings reveal that patients with psoriatic skin and joint disease should consider changing to a healthier diet pattern.”

“This study reflects a successful collaboration between Professor Satya Dandekar and her team in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, and researchers with Professor Yu-Jui Yvonne Wan in the Department of Medical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. “I will,” said Hwang.

For more information:

Zhenrui Shi et al, Short-term Western dietary intake promotes IL-23-mediated skin and joint inflammation with altered gut microbiota in mice. Journal of Investigative Dermatology (2021). Zhenrui Shi et al, Short-term Western dietary intake promotes IL-23-mediated skin and joint inflammation with altered gut microbiota in mice.(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.jid.2020.11.032