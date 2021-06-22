AASM considers sleep to be “healthy” in its position statement









Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action = subscribe> subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to a position paper published by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, sleep represents a “biological need” that is “essential to health.” Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.. The authors of the statement also state that sleep deprivation and untreated sleep disorders are “harmful” to an individual’s health and well-being. Such issues can also affect public safety. Understanding the importance of sleep has increased over the last decade, but there remains a “significant need” for greater emphasis on sleep health in education, clinical practice, hospitalization and long-term care, public health and workplaces. I will. Position statement press release. See also: Ramar K, et al. J Clin Sleep Med.. 2021; doi: 10.5664 /jcsm.9476.

“Healthy sleep is just as important as proper nutrition and regular exercise for our health and well-being, and sleep is Performance and safety, ” Kannan Lamar, MBBS, MD, A sleep medicine physician at the Center for Sleep Medicine, a professor of medicine in the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care at May York Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and former president of the AASM, said in a press release. “It is AASM’s position that sleep is essential to health, and we urge educators, health professionals, government agencies, and employers to prioritize the promotion of healthy sleep.” According to the press release, members of the AASM Board of Directors from 2020 to 2021 wrote the statement. This group included 11 sleep medicine doctors and clinical psychologists. The statement included the following positions: Sleep education should function prominently in K-12 and university health education, medical and graduate medical education, and educational programs for other medical professionals.

Clinicians should regularly ask questions about sleep habits and sleep symptoms and circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, and hospitals and care facilities need to optimize their sleep status.

Healthy sleep should be included in public health and workplace interventions to improve health-related outcomes, and behaviors leading to healthy sleep should be actively promoted.

Additional research on sleep and circadian rhythms is needed to explain the relationship between sleep importance and inadequate sleep and health inequalities. “The importance of sleep is widely recognized, as evidenced by the inclusion of sleep goals in Healthy People 2030 (and its predecessor, Healthy People 2020), but it also enhances sleep health in education and clinical practice. We need to focus on inpatients and long-term care, promoting public health, and the workplace, ”says Lamar and colleagues. Persistent sleep deprivation and untreated sleep disorders are associated with increased risks to health and safety such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, occupational accidents, and automobiles, researchers said in a press release. I will. In addition, data from a survey conducted by the CDC and the Department of Maternal and Child Health show that: 34.1% of children, 74.6% of high school students in the United States and 32.5% of adults are consistently not getting enough sleep. Ramar et al. Also described the mechanisms that mediate the relationship between sleep and health as “complex and multifactorial.” Future studies will examine the health and social effects of sleep deprivation and circadian rhythms, especially the effects of improved sleep and circadian rhythms on physiological function, behavior, health, and well-being, according to researchers. Interventions aimed at assessing should be assessed. life. “A great deal of resources have been invested in individual and group level interventions to address health-related lifestyle factors such as nutrition, exercise and smoking, but programs focused on sleep health are particularly rare. That’s what the researchers write. “Increase sleep education, improve sleep disorder screening, optimize sleep status for inpatients and long-term care facility residents, and sleep health through public health and workplace interventions to promote public health and safety. We need extensive support to optimize and expand sleep health research. “ reference: American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The new opinion declares that sleep is essential to good health. available: https://aasm.org/new-position-statement-declares-that-sleep-is-essential-to-health/.. Accessed on June 22, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos