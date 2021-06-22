Vaccination rates for young adults are low, according to the CDC





June 22, 2021-National rate vaccination COVID-19 is late and the CDC may have found the reason. Young Americans are not keen on vaccination. As of May 22, 57% of adults in the United States had received at least one dose. Coronavirus vaccine, CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports To tell. Among those aged 65 and over, the vaccination rate was the highest at 80%. The vaccination rate was the lowest among people aged 18-29 years, at 38.3%. “Efforts are needed to improve vaccination coverage, especially among young adults, to reduce COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and mortality,” said the CDC. However, a second CDC study states that nearly 25% of the 18-29 year old group may or will not be vaccinated, and 23% of the group are uncertain. “Adults aged 18 to 24 years, and non-Hispanic black adults, and adults with poor education, no insurance, and low household income had the lowest reported vaccination rates and intent to vaccinate. concern vaccine Safety and efficacy were commonly cited as barriers to vaccination, “concluded the second study. US Offers Millions of COVID Vaccine Dose The White House has announced plans to inoculate an additional 55 million COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. The White House said in a statement Monday that about 41 million doses would be shared through COVAX, a World Health Organization effort to vaccinate low-income and developing countries. According to the White House, the breakdown is about 14 million times in Latin America and the Caribbean, 16 million times in Asia and the Pacific island nations, and 10 million times in African countries. Dose not delivered via COVAX will be sent directly to the foreign country. “Our goal is to increase global COVID-19 vaccination rates, prepare for spikes, and prioritize healthcare professionals and other vulnerable people based on recognized best practices in public health data. It’s about helping neighboring countries and other needy countries, “said the statement. “And, as we said earlier, the United States does not use that vaccine to secure benefits from other countries.” The 55 million doses are part of the 80 million doses that President Joe Biden promised to distribute by the end of the month. But White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Monday that the government wasn’t expecting to reach the 80 million target because it was difficult to get the vaccine where it was needed.

US COVID deaths fall below 300 per day Despite sluggish demand for COVID-19 vaccination, national vaccination programs still have a statistical victory. Currently, the country’s COVID-related deaths average less than 300 per day, reaching this level for the first time since March 2020. In mid-January, an average of about 3,400 deaths occurred daily. According to the Associated Press, about 11,400 new COVID cases are reported daily, starting at a high of about 250,000 per day in early January. According to the CDC, more than 150 million people are currently fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 45.2% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 53.4% ​​are vaccinated at least once. WebMD Health News Source CNN: “The Biden administration has announced plans to share 55 million Covid-19 doses abroad.” Associated Press: “The United States has set a milestone in the death and firing of viruses.” CDC: “Adult COVID-19 Vaccination Rate-US, December 14, 2020-May 22, 2021” “COVID-19 Vaccination Rate and Intent for Adults 18-39 Years-US, 2021 3” May-May. “ White House: “Press Conference by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, June 21, 2021” “Fact Sheet: The Biden Harris administration has announced a allocation plan to share 55 million doses worldwide.”

