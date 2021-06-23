Can Cannabis Lead to Suicidal Ideation?





Research shows that cannabis use may be associated with suicidal tendencies in young adults, regardless of their depression status. An analysis of data from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) showed that suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts increased in the range of 40% to 60% over the last decade. This goes beyond either due to cannabis use or major depression. In episode (MDE) alone, Bethe Han, MD, PhD, MPH and others from the National Institute of Substance Abuse in Bethesda, Maryland reported. Comparing the start (2008-2009) and end (2018-2019) of the study period, adjusted risk of 1.4 (95% CI 1.3-1.5) for suicidal ideation and 1.6 (95% CI 1.5-1.9) for suicide The ratio became clear.After controlling planning and attempted suicide 1.4 (95% CI 1.2-1.7), MDE, cannabis use disorder (CUD), cannabis use status, and other potential confounders, the group JAMA network open.. Data collected from more than 280,000 young adults between the ages of 18 and 34 show that a wide range of cannabis consumption, from CUD to non-daily cannabis use, has a higher prevalence of suicidal ideation and behavior in both men and women. It was also shown to be related to. It was more important in women. Among respondents without MDE, the prevalence of suicidal ideation in women with and without CUD was 13.9% and 3.5%, respectively.These rates were 9.9% and 3% among men, respectively. (P<0.001). Women diagnosed with both CUD and MDE were found to have a 52% higher (23.7%) suicide planning rate than men with CUD and MDE (15.6%). P<0.001). In context, the authors state that young adults have seen a total increase in CUD, almost daily cannabis use, MDE diagnosis, and suicide thoughts since 2008. According to recent reports, the number of adults aged 18 to 34 who died from suicide between 2008 and 2019 also increased by 51.9% (1,569 to 2,384) in women and 44.9% (7,266 to 10,529) in men. CDC data.. “Although suicidal-prone adults and adults who die from suicide may be in different groups, although they are interrelated, our results show that women have a relatively higher rate of suicidal deaths than men. This is consistent with the potential role of cannabis use and CUD in relation to that, “Han and colleagues wrote. Notably, high school students who reported daily cannabis intake were the only socio-demographic subgroup with no suicidal ideation and increased planning. NSDUH collected data through a face-to-face household interview survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Department using a stratified, multi-stage regional probability sample designed to represent each state. Of the 281,650 adults aged 18-34 years sampled from NSDUH in 2008-2019, 50.1% were female and 49.9% were male. The results suggest that “adults with MDE may be particularly vulnerable to cannabis use as their beliefs about their therapeutic potential become more widespread and their products more accessible. The authors warned. Still, they said, “depression and cannabis use are associated with suicide, but do not appear to be the only cause of the increasing trend of suicide in young adults.” Han et al. Admitted that the use of NSDUH imposes various restrictions on the investigation, including the inability to explain those who are experiencing homelessness who do not live in shelters, those who are active in the military, and those who are institutionalized. I did. The authors called for further research using longitudinal data to investigate and confirm their findings. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Caragrant In February 2021, he joined MedPage Today’s Enterprise & Investigative Reporting team. She is in charge of psychiatry, mental health and medical education. follow us Disclosure This study was sponsored by the National Institute for Substance Abuse at NIH. Han did not report the disclosure. One co-author reported that he owns a stake in General Electric, 3M, and Pfizer.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos