Covid’s Delta Variant: What We Know

A hyperinfectious delta variant of coronavirus is currently responsible for about one-fifth of Covid-19 cases in the United States, and its prevalence has doubled in the last two weeks, Heath officials said Tuesday. Said to.

The first delta identified in India was several “Variant of concern, Designated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. It is spreading rapidly to India and the United Kingdom.

Its appearance in the United States is not surprising. And with more vaccinations and fewer cases of Covid-19, it’s unclear how much problems Delta will cause here. Still, its rapid rise has raised concerns that it may jeopardize the country’s progress in defeating the pandemic.

“Delta mutants are currently the greatest threat in the United States to attempts to eliminate Covid-19,” Dr. Anthony S. Forch, a leading infectious disease expert in the United States, said in a briefing. The good news is that US-approved vaccines work against mutants. “We have the tools,” he said. “Let’s use them to crush the outbreak.”