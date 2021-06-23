Health
Covid’s Delta Variant: What We Know
A hyperinfectious delta variant of coronavirus is currently responsible for about one-fifth of Covid-19 cases in the United States, and its prevalence has doubled in the last two weeks, Heath officials said Tuesday. Said to.
The first delta identified in India was several “Variant of concern, Designated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. It is spreading rapidly to India and the United Kingdom.
Its appearance in the United States is not surprising. And with more vaccinations and fewer cases of Covid-19, it’s unclear how much problems Delta will cause here. Still, its rapid rise has raised concerns that it may jeopardize the country’s progress in defeating the pandemic.
“Delta mutants are currently the greatest threat in the United States to attempts to eliminate Covid-19,” Dr. Anthony S. Forch, a leading infectious disease expert in the United States, said in a briefing. The good news is that US-approved vaccines work against mutants. “We have the tools,” he said. “Let’s use them to crush the outbreak.”
Here are answers to common questions about Delta variants:
Why are people worried about delta variants?
Formerly known as B.1.617.2, Delta is considered to be the most contagious variant to date, than both the original strain of the virus and the alpha variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Also spreads easily.The public health authorities there are Delta Increased infectivity by 50% Accurate estimates of its infectivity vary, but better than alpha.
Other evidence suggests that mutants may be able to partially evade antibodies produced in the body after coronavirus infection or vaccination. Mutants may also reduce the effectiveness of certain monoclonal antibody therapies. CDC note..
delta It can also cause A more serious illness. A Recent Scottish studiesFor example, we found that people infected with the delta variant were about twice as likely to be hospitalized as those infected with alpha. But uncertainty remains, scientists said.
Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy, said:
Where is it spreading?
Delta is reported in 80 countries.. It is currently the most common variant in India and the United Kingdom, 90% or more Of the case.
Delta was first identified in the United States in March. Alpha remains the most popular variant here, but Delta is rapidly becoming popular. In early April, Delta accounted for only 0.1% of US cases, According to the CDC.. By early May, variants accounted for 1.3% of cases, and by early June that number had jumped to 9.5%. A few days ago, the estimate reached 20.6%, Dr. Fauci said in a briefing.
Do I have to worry if I am vaccinated?
Experts say that Delta variants are unlikely to pose a significant risk to fully vaccinated people.
“If you’re fully vaccinated, I’m almost not worried about it,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jar, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University.
According to a recent study, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective in protecting against delta-induced symptomatic disease, roughly consistent with 93% effective against alpha variants. However, the study found that a single dose of the vaccine was only 33 percent effective against Delta.
Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said: “But the protection provided by a single dose appears to be low. Of course, if you are not vaccinated at all, consider it a high risk.”
Understanding India’s Covid Crisis
He said Delta is likely to infect a “majority” of unvaccinated people.
Will it cause a new surge?
Pandemics are declining in the United States, and cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the decline. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Tuesday that the average number of cases over a seven-day period was about 10,350 per day, the lowest since March 2020. “These numbers show the extraordinary progress we have made against formidable enemies,” she said.
Therefore, while delta may account for an increasing proportion of cases, it is not yet clear whether it will increase the total number of cases.
“We’re vaccinated enough to prevent it, so I don’t think we’ll see another big national surge in the United States,” said Dr. Osterholm.
Still, vaccination rates are very uneven and low in certain states and demographic groups. Delta may contribute to outbreaks in the South, Where vaccinations are delayed, Or Among young people People who are less likely to be vaccinated than older people.
Justin Lessler, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said: “But even in those states, and certainly nationally, we probably haven’t returned to the numbers we saw last winter.”
Still, he said it could extend our path from the pandemic. “It continues to be sluggish,” he said.
what can I do?
Get vaccinated. If you have already been vaccinated, encourage your family, friends and neighbors to be vaccinated. Vaccination may slow the spread of all variants and reduce the likelihood of new and more dangerous variants emerging.
Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, said: “That is, it really is to ensure local, national and global immunization.”
