“Not a regular COVID,” officials say, fearing manatee variants

According to county administrator Scott Hopes, a sixth Manatee county employee working in the administration office tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after two county employees died of the virus.

“We are currently in infection control mode,” says Hopes.

Employees were originally tested for the virus on June 14, but the county today learned that the test was positive. Hope said the person was receiving the first dose of the COVID vaccine shortly before the positive test and not enough time had passed for the person to be fully vaccinated.

Hope said he was concerned that a variant of COVID-19 had invaded the county office, as the symptoms experienced by recent victims were far more severe than most cases seen during the pandemic. It was.

“Of the first five cases, all were ill enough to be hospitalized or killed,” Hopes said. “This is not a normal COVID variant we saw last year.”

According to Hope, at least three of the recent positive cases were sent to Jacksonville’s laboratory for further testing.

Recent victims have not been fully vaccinated as authorities are working to curb outbreaks, so how far can the county keep employees safe and can they inquire about employee vaccination status? Questions have been raised about such things.

County and Manatee county school district leaders said they were allowed to ask employees about vaccination status, but employees did not need to answer.

“We are allowed to ask,” Hopes said. “But they don’t have to talk to us, and whatever their reaction, we can’t ask any more.”

Mitch Teiterbaum, a corporate lawyer for the Manatee County School District, said the school district has a similar understanding of privacy law.

“Employees may be asked about COVID-19 vaccination status, but employees do not need to respond,” Teitelbaum said.

Some Commissioners in Manatee County said on Monday that they would be in breach of HIPAA, but that is not the case. Shannon Heartsfield, a lawyer and HIPAA expert at Holland & Knight Law Offices in Tallahassee, said HIPAA is often cited by entities that are not bound by it.

“HIPAA quickly became an easy way to reference the general concept of medical privacy, but many are surprised to find that HIPAA does not apply to all medical data.” Hartsfield said.

“… If you ask an employee about the status of vaccination, HIPAA doesn’t matter,” she said. “While other laws may apply depending on how that information is used, HIPAA does not act as a barrier to such questions.”

For entities such as self-employed county governments, the county violates HIPAA when authorities examine employee insurance records to determine if they are vaccinated, but no one claims insurance. Still very unlikely, considering not submitting. According to an article that Heartsfield forwarded about this, their COVID-19 shots.

Hopes says public employers can’t do anything with the information gathered from asking employees about their vaccination status, but they are still a valuable way to encourage vaccination.

He asked several employees on Tuesday about their vaccination status and said that many who had not yet received the injection chose to do so.

He is also considering a vaccine incentive program where all vaccinated employees will receive $ 50 and will be sick if necessary. He said those who could prove that they had already been vaccinated would benefit as well. Hopes said he was uncertain whether county commission approval would be required to implement such a program.

Port Manatees reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, spurring fear that the virus would continue to spread among county workers.

On Tuesday, port spokeswoman Virginia Zimmermann said the three cases were “abnormal” and there were no additional cases to report. Zimmerman said the port did not ask about the vaccination status of its employees, and said the port “encourages staff to be vaccinated, but does not require it.”

Hopes said many county employees were saddened by the loss of their colleagues while the county was scrambling to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“These weren’t just colleagues,” Hopes said. “These people have basically worked together for 20 years, and this happened soon.”

How to get a shot with manatees

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County is unaware of the increase in vaccinations, but has seen an increase in the number of people seeking coronavirus testing.

The county currently operates a COVID-19 joint testing and vaccination site at Palmetto Bus Station. More than 196,000 people are vaccinated in Manatee County, according to state data. This represents about 55% of the total eligible population, aged 12 and over.

Manatees Health Department leaders advised unvaccinated people to do so.

“When we ask public health officials, we always say that we wear masks and get vaccinated,” said Chris Titter, a spokesman for the Manate Health Department. “We encourage people who have died or become ill to continue to consider COVID a serious concern.”

The test site is also available at various Walgreens and CVS pharmacy locations in Palmetto and Bradenton, as well as Ellenton Emergency Medical Care.

According to guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms like COVID after known exposure do not need to be quarantined, restricted from work, or tested.

Authorities propose to monitor symptoms for 14 days after exposure, with the exception of correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelter residents and employees.

