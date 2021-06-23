Insights into concerns about plastic chemicals





Plastics contain more potentially dangerous chemicals than expected. This also affects the recycling process and materials.

For the first time, a team of researchers led by Stephanie Helweg, a professor of ETH ecological systems design, edited a comprehensive database of plastic monomers, additives and processing aids used in the manufacture and processing of plastics on the global market. I classified them systematically. They based on usage patterns and potential hazards.Research just published in a scientific journal Environmental science and technologyProvides enlightening yet worrying insights into the world of chemicals deliberately added to plastics.

High level of chemical diversity The team has identified about 10,500 chemicals in plastics. Many are used in packaging (2,489), textiles (2,429), and food contact applications (2,109). Some are for medical devices such as toys (522) and masks (247). Of the 10,500 substances identified, researchers classified 2,480 (24 percent) as potential concerns. “This means that almost a quarter of all the chemicals used in plastics are very stable, accumulate in living organisms, or are toxic. These substances are in aquatic organisms. It is toxic and can cause cancer and damage certain organs, “explains Helene Wiesinger, a doctoral student. Chair of ecosystem system design and lead author of research. About half are high-yielding chemicals in the EU or the United States. “It’s particularly impressive that many of the suspicious substances are rarely regulated or vaguely described,” Wiesinger continues. In fact, 53% of all potentially worrisome substances are not regulated in the United States, EU, or Japan. Even more surprising, 901 toxic substances have been approved for use in food contact plastics in these areas. Finally, there is a lack of scientific research on about 10 percent of the identified substances of potential concern. Plastic monomers, additives, processing aids Plastics are made of organic polymers constructed from repeating monomeric units. A wide variety of additives such as antioxidants, plasticizers and flame retardants give the polymer matrix the desired properties. Catalysts, solvents and other chemicals are also used as processing aids in manufacturing. “So far, research, industry, and regulators have focused primarily on the limited number of dangerous chemicals known to be present in plastics,” says Wiesinger. Today, plastic packaging is considered a major source of organic pollutants in food, but phthalate-based plasticizers and brominated flame retardants are detectable in house dust and indoor air. Previous studies have already shown that quite a few of the plastic chemicals used around the world are potentially dangerous. Nevertheless, the results of the inventory have come as an unpleasant surprise to researchers. “I’m worried about the unexpected number of substances of potential concern,” says Zhanyun Wang, senior scientist in Hellweg’s group. Exposure to such substances can adversely affect the health of consumers and workers, as well as polluted ecosystems. Problematic chemicals can also affect the recycling process and the safety and quality of recycled plastics. The king emphasizes that more chemicals in plastics can be a problem. “Recorded hazard data is limited and often scattered. 4,100 or 39% of all identified substances could not be classified due to the lack of hazard classification,” he says. Lack of data and transparency Two researchers identified the lack of transparency of chemicals in plastics and distributed data silos as the main problem. With more than two and a half years of detective work, they have examined more than 190 publicly accessible data sources from research, industry and authorities, and 60 sources with sufficient information about substances intentionally added to plastics. Has been identified. “We found several important knowledge and data gaps, especially with respect to substances and their actual use, which ultimately hinders consumers from choosing safe plastic products,” they say. Wiesinger and Wang are pursuing the goals of a sustainable circular plastic economy. They recognize the urgent need for effective global chemical management. Such systems should be transparent and independent and should be fully monitored for all harmful substances. Two researchers say that open and easy access to reliable information is important.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos