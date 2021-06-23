Statins have been found to reduce the risk of cancer in patients with heart failure

Prescription Statins Drugs for patients heart failure Can reduce the risk of both onset and death cancerAccording to a new study that evaluated the results over a 4-year follow-up period.

Survey-Today European Heart Journal – We found that users taking the drug were 16% less likely to get cancer than users who were not taking statins. On the other hand, statin users are 26% less likely to die of cancer.

Previous studies have shown that many patients with heart failure continue to develop cancer, but experts have put this condition down. NHS Because the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly, it causes cancer through shared pathways such as inflammation and genetic factors.

But this observational study of more than 87,000 people Hong Kong Is the largest of its kind to investigate the direct association between statin use and the associated risk of developing and dying cancer in patients with heart failure.

Known as an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, statins are a type of lipid-lowering drug that reduces illness and mortality in people at risk for cardiovascular disease. They are also commonly used as cholesterol-lowering drugs to treat patients with high cholesterol.

Recommendation

Researchers have found that previously unknown variables in the potential of statins, such as how long it takes, can greatly increase the likelihood of stopping the onset of cancer.

According to the paper, patients with heart failure had an 18% reduction in risk when they took statins for 4 and 6 years, and a 22% reduction when they took them for more than 6 years.

Similarly, if patients continued statins for 4-6 years, or more than 6 years, their risk of dying from cancer was reduced by 33% and 39%, respectively.

Dr. Kai-Hang Yiu of the University of Hong Kong, who led the study, analyzed data from 87,102 people in Hong Kong who were hospitalized for heart failure between 2003 and 2015.

In collaboration with Professor Carolyn Lam of the National Heart Center SingaporeDr. Yiu followed up patients until they were diagnosed with cancer, until they died, or until the end of 2018, whichever came first.

Anyone with a history of cancer HIVAlternatively, those who took statins for less than 90 days were excluded from the study, leaving 36,176 statin users and 50,926 non-statin users in the analysis.

Scientists have gone one step further than the drug’s success in patients with heart failure and found that statin users have fewer deaths from all causes than non-users. For example, 10 years after the start of the study, 60.5% (21,886) of statin users died and 78.8% (40,130) of non-statin users died.

This means that the study found that statins reduced mortality from all illnesses by 38% compared to non-users.

A total of 3,863 (4.4%) patients died of cancer during follow-up, and the most common types of cancer were listed as intestines, stomach, lungs, and liver, the researchers said.

“Heart failure is a worldwide disease that raises concerns about death from other causes unrelated to the heart and blood vessels,” said Dr. Yiu. “Our findings should raise physician awareness of the increased incidence of cancer in patients with heart failure and encourage them to pay special attention to non-cardiovascular outcomes.”

But he added: [statins being used in heart failure patients] further. “

Regarding the next step, Dr. Yiu advised health professionals around the world to begin considering “potential strategies” to reduce the risk of developing cancer in patients. “For screening [it] “In patients with heart failure,” he said would be a good start.