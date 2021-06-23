Researchers investigate how pollen promotes the spread of the COVID-19 virus





Most models that describe how a virus is transmitted focus on virus particles that escape from one person and infect nearby people. Studies on the role of microscopic particles in how the virus is transmitted suggest that pollen is not sneezing. To Fluid physicsAccording to AIP Publishing, Talib Dbouk and Dimitris Drikakis are investigating how pollen promotes the spread of RNA viruses such as the COVID-19 virus. This study uses a state-of-the-art computational approach to analyze fluid dynamics and mimic the movement of pollen from a typical pollen source, the willow tree. Pollen grains in the air contribute to the spread of aerial viruses, especially in crowded environments. As far as we know, this is the first time we have modeled and simulated how pollen microparticles in the air are transported by breeze and contribute to the transmission of airborne viruses in outdoor crowds. “ Dimitris Dorikakis, Researcher Researchers have noticed a correlation between COVID-19 infection rates and pollen levels on national allergy maps. Each pollen grain can carry hundreds of virus particles at a time. Trees alone can produce 1,500 grains per cubic meter in the air on heavy days. Researchers began their work by creating all the parts that produce pollen from the willow tree for calculation. They simulated a field rally of about 10 or 100 people, some of which released COVID-19 particles, exposing people to 10,000 pollen grains. “One of the key challenges is to recreate the perfectly realistic environment of a mature willow tree,” says Dbouk. “This included thousands of leaves and pollen particles, hundreds of stems, and a realistic gathering of a crowd of about 100 people about 20 meters from the tree.” Adjusting the model to the temperature, wind speed, and humidity typical of a typical spring day in the United States, pollen passed through the crowd in less than a minute. This can have a significant impact on the viral load carried and can increase the risk of infection. The authors stated that the 6-foot distance often cited in the COVID-19 recommendations may not be appropriate for people at risk for this disease in pollen-rich and congested areas. New recommendations based on local pollen levels can be used to better manage infection risk. While drawing attention to other forms of COVID-19 infection, the authors hope that their work will arouse further interest in plant hydrodynamics. Second, they seek to better understand the underlying mechanisms of the interaction between aerial pollen grains and the human respiratory system under a variety of environmental conditions. Source: American Institute of Physics Journal reference: Dbouk, T & Drikakis, D. , (2021) About pollen and aerial virus infection. Fluid physics. doi.org/10.1063/5.0055845..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos