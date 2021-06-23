COVID-19 deaths fall to new lowest levels in the U.S., vaccination rates rise-consumer health news





Tuesday, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News)-The United States reached two promising pandemic milestones on Monday. The death toll of COVID-19 is less than 300 per day, and 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, second only to heart disease and cancer. But as the pandemic loosened control of the country, it fell on the list of the biggest murderers, Associated Press report. According to CDC data, more Americans die daily from accidents, chronic lower respiratory tract disease, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease than COVID-19. According to the CDC, the statistics should get better as vaccination rates continue to rise. According to the CDC, about 45% of the US population is fully vaccinated, and more than 53% of Americans are vaccinated at least once. However, US demand for shots has fallen in recent weeks. In New York, which was dysfunctional by the coronavirus in the spring of 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Monday that the state had killed 10 new people. At the peak of the outbreak in New York, nearly 800 people died of the coronavirus each day. AP Said. Missouri, on the other hand, leads the nation with COVID-19 cases per capita, second only to California, Florida and Texas in the number of new cases per day in the past week, despite its significantly smaller population. It is the fourth. AP report. COVID-19 hospitalizations in southwestern Missouri have increased by 72% since the beginning of the month. Autumn is likely to bring a new wave of infection, but will focus on areas with low vaccination rates, said Dr. Amber Dousa, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. AP.. Associated Press paper

