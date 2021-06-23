Fear of COVID and the flu can ruin the NHS’s efforts to address the patient’s untreated portion





COVID-19 and respiratory illness can cause a “worst case” this winter, ruining plans to address the untreated portion of patients in need of NHS care.









Many surgeries postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic



According to a survey by NHS providers, about 78% of UK NHS trust leaders are very or moderately concerned about the operational pressures the trust will face this winter. Among the concerns are the growing demand for emergency and emergency care, as well as influenza cases. Nearly 9 out of 10 people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases that put extra pressure on healthcare professionals. The Chief Operating Officer of the Southeastern Community Trust told NHS providers: “This will destabilize selective (planned treatment) recovery, which is of great concern given the length of time the patient has already been waiting for.” Health Minister Matt Hancock has promised an important flu vaccination program this winter and is also discussing COVID vaccine boosters, but it is not clear which part of the population will be vaccinated with the latter. .. The survey also showed that 73% of respondents were very concerned about the interruption of work in progress to eliminate the patient’s untreated portion. These patients were mostly postponed during the pandemic because patients suffering from COVID-19 should be prioritized. Almost half of the respondents said they saw evidence that staff departed for early retirement, COVID-19 burnout, or other effects of working in a pandemic. NHS provider Deputy Chief Executive Officer Saffron Cordery said the trust “recovers the backlog of care, addresses the growing demand for emergency care, and various aspects in trying to treat patients with COVID-19. I’m fighting in. “ “This is difficult at its best, but as we saw last year, it can be even more difficult during the harsh winter, especially as the flu is expected to recur and the respiratory virus in children is expected to increase. There is sex. “The Trust is working to clear the backlog of care that has accumulated during the pandemic. “We are confident that the vaccine is breaking the chain of infection and hospitalization, but even a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalization and emergency care pressure can affect our ability to provide services other than COVID. There is sex. “ Follow the Daily Podcast Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spree car An NHS spokesman said: “Through the pandemic, NHS staff have worked tirelessly to tackle the biggest public health emergencies in NHS history, meeting the demand for services by expanding the hospital’s critical care capacity by 50% and becoming independent of the hospital. Cooperate with the sector. “In the fight against the pandemic, we continue to use these powerful trial-and-error measures, working with trust leaders to tackle the unprocessed portion of the waiting list and immunize the country against COVID. We keep the hospital providing the care it needs to our patients. We look forward to the winter. “

