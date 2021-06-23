267 new cases, one new death

To provide important public security information to the community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber..

We’ll update this story all day with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Oregon COVID-19: 267 new cases, 1 new death

Oregon Health Department officials reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 207,105.

The new cases include 25 cases in Marion County and 12 cases in Pork County.

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (12), Benton (4), Craccamus (22), Kratsop (2), Colombia (2), Couse (1), Curry (10). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutz (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake ( 1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Lynn (10), Marul (6), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Shaman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco ( 1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).

The state announced on Tuesday one new death related to COVID-19. A 55-year-old Washington County woman was positive on May 7 and died on June 10 at the OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The state’s death toll has reached 2,757.

There were 146 COVID-19 inpatients across Oregon on Tuesday, two more than on Monday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit bed, one less than Monday.

Health officials reported a new dose of 9,296 COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state’s vaccination registry on Tuesday. Of this total, 4,708 doses were given on Monday and 4,588 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Monday.

One week left to get vaccinated for a chance to claim a $ 1 million prize

Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that it will be the last week to be vaccinated for a chance to win a $ 1 million or $ 10,000 prize.

Brown’s office also announced the addition of new prizes to the Oregon Take Your Shot campaign. This is the COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery to combat the decline in vaccination rates. The campaign will automatically participate in all Oregon residents over the age of 12 who have taken at least one shot in the lottery by June 28th.

The draw will start on June 28th and the winners will be announced in July, Brown said.

Oregon citizens over the age of 18 have the opportunity to claim one of a $ 1 million or $ 36 prize, and each county in Oregon has one winner. Oregon citizens between the ages of 12 and 17 can earn one of five $ 100,000 University of Oregon Savings Plan Scholarships.

By courtesy of Travel Oregon, four travel packages to destinations around Oregon have recently been added. Travel prizes are worth up to $ 2,000 and include accommodation, accommodation, meals and activities for two.

In addition, several counties have partnered with the state to add prizes to Oregon’s Take Your Shot campaign. There are currently two $ 10,000 prizes in Pork County.

All federally vaccinated Oregons, including veterans’ medical facilities and out-of-state vaccinated Oregons, can go to: takeyourshot.oregon.gov Fill out the online form to make sure you have entered it to win. Those who have been vaccinated through a tribal vaccination clinic or site have already won a prize and do not need to register individually.

OHA Offering a $ 100 Gift Card for Vaccination in Marion, Pork County

Oregon Health officials are offering a $ 100 gift card as an incentive to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at two Salem Health clinics in Marion and Polk counties this week.

From 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, anyone taking a photo at the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center in Salem will receive a $ 100 Fred Meyer Gift Card.

Those vaccinated at Western Oregon University in Monmouth from 8 am to 4 pm on Wednesday and Friday will receive a $ 100 Safeway or Fred Meyer gift card.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines will be available this week at two vaccine clinic locations. Gift cards are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for both carry-on and scheduled bookings at each location.

Reservation for a vaccine clinic at the Salem trade fair www.salemhealth.org/vaccine..

COVID-19 in numbers

This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Tuesday, June 22nd.

2,757: Death due to COVID-19.

207,105: Total case.

146: Hospitalized patient.

Oregon COVID-19 by county

As of Tuesday, June 22, the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed is:

Baker: 1,023 cases, 15 dead.

Benton: 3,269 cases, 22 dead.

Craccamus: 18,953 cases, 235 deaths.

Kratsop: 1,060 cases, 9 dead.

Colombia: 1,923 cases, 29 dead.

Coos: 2,167 cases, 37 dead.

Crook: 1,291 cases, 23 dead.

Curry: 720 cases, 11 people died.

Deshuts: 10,027 cases, 82 deaths.

Douglas: 3,895 cases, 83 dead.

Gilliam: 81 cases. One died.

Grant: 551 cases, 7 people died.

Harney: 433 cases, 9 dead.

Hood River: 1,217 cases, 33 dead.

Jackson: 11,549 cases, 146 deaths.

Jefferson: 2,371 cases, 39 dead.

Josephine: 3,617 cases, 72 dead.

Klamath: 4,778 cases, 78 dead.

Lake: 468 cases, 8 dead.

Lane: 13,924 cases, 164 people died.

Lincoln: 1,434 cases, 21 dead.

Rin: 5,622 cases, 81 dead.

Malheur: 3,620 cases, 63 deaths.

Marion: 23,444 cases, 323 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,155 cases, 16 dead.

Multnomah: 40,396 cases, 614 deaths.

Pork: 4,005 cases, 56 dead.

Sherman: 70 cases, 1 dead.

Tillamook: 660 cases, 4 dead.

Umatira: 8,609 cases, 87 deaths.

Union: 1,501 cases, 24 deaths.

Warowa: 194 cases, 5 people died.

Wasco: 1,445 cases, 30 people died.

Washington: 26,812 cases, 249 deaths.

Wheeler: 35 cases, 1 dead.

Yam Hill: 4,786 cases, 79 deaths.

Source: Oregon Health Department