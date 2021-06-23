Measles vaccine may protect children from Covid-19, find research





In concern Third wave of Covid-19 that can affect children In addition, a study conducted by Indian researchers found that measles-vaccinated children had less symptoms when infected with the new coronavirus than unvaccinated children. The study, conducted by the BJ Medical College in Pune, also showed that the measles vaccine was 87.5% effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics, also states that the measles vaccine may provide long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in children. The researchers behind the study sought more ways to confirm their findings. “This is the world’s first such study. Since the amino acid sequence of SA RS-CoV-2 is almost 30% similar to the rubella virus amino acid sequence, we focused on the MMR vaccine for the study. The SARS-CoV spike (S) protein-2 is also similar to the rubella virus blood cell agglutinin protein, so we conducted the study and the results are promising, “said the principal investigator of the study. Dr. Nilesh Gujar, a pediatrician, told IndiaToday.in. Dr. Nilesh Gujar also said that the MMR vaccine may also help prevent cytokine storms in children infected with Covid-19. Cytokine storms are when the body not only fights the virus, but also begins to attack its own cells and tissues. “The MMR vaccine provides heterogeneous prophylaxis to children until the Covid-19 vaccine is available. People who are not completely vaccinated or who have not been vaccinated once are protected from scabies. It needs to be vaccinated to some degree of protection from Covid. -19 “Dr. Nilesh Gujar told IndiaToday.in. Survey implementation method This news is a good sign for India, as the measles vaccine has been part of India’s routine immunization program for the past 35 years. In India, the first dose of measles vaccine is 9-12 months old and the second dose is 16-24 months old. The study was conducted on 548 children aged 1 to 17 years. They were divided into two groups. Children who test positive for Covid-19 on the RT-PCR test and those who do not. All participants in this study received oral poliovirus (OPV), and all but one received the Bacillus Calmette Guerin vaccine. “Vaccinated measles (MCV) reduced the incidence of laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in children. The number of symptomatic cases was also vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated group. It was less in the group, “the study found. “Age and gender did not affect the protection provided by MCV,” he added. COVID-19 vaccine for children This study is credible to the hypothesis by some researchers that “non-specific immunity” provided by live attenuated vaccines such as measles and BCG may protect children from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Have sex. So far, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been milder in the pediatric population than in adults. However, children can be important carriers of the virus’s infection, the researchers said. To date, only the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer has been approved for use in children. The vaccine is not yet available in India.In India, with Zydus Cadila Covaxin Biotech is conducting clinical trials Of vaccines for children. In March, journal mBio reported that researchers at The Ohio State University used the measles vaccine to develop a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate called rMeV-preS. Genes for important proteins are carried into the body by being wrapped in a measles vaccine.

