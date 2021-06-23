Your birthday can actually increase your Covid risk





Celebrating a birthday can increase the risk of Covid-19 by a third, new research suggests. In U.S. counties with a high incidence of Covid-19, households that recently celebrated their birthday were more likely to have coronavirus than those without a birthday, according to a study by Harvard Medical School and the nonprofit RAND Corporation. You are 30% more likely to be diagnosed. When you think about it, it’s not really a surprise. At gatherings with close friends and family, it is not uncommon for people to hug and kiss here to bend the rules of social distance. Blow out the candles on the birthday cake It is also the least hygienic of the activities. Age also seems to be important. Households with children celebrating their birthday were at even higher risk of becoming infected with Covid. Researchers speculated that this could be because households with children’s birthdays were less likely to cancel their pandemic plans, or because social distances were not so tightly adhered to. .. In this study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers used data provided by insurance company Castlight Health to analyze a national sample of approximately 3 million households in the United States. In the first 45 weeks of 2020, we found that in counties with high Covid-19 infections, households with recent birthdays averaged 8.6 more per 10,000 than households in the same county without birthdays. I did. The impact was even greater in households with children on their birthdays, with 15.8 cases of Covid-19 per 10,000 people two weeks after their birthday, an increase compared to families without one year old. Households with adult birthdays increased by 5.8 additional cases per 10,000. Interestingly, they didn’t count Actually Birthday party in their analysis. Instead, they used the date of birth of a household member as a substitute for social gatherings and face-to-face festivals. Nonetheless, they said the findings indicate that social gatherings, such as birthday parties, may have contributed to the infection during the pandemic. “We were only able to investigate one type of event that could lead to a get-together, but given the increased risk associated with having a birthday at home, informal gatherings of all kinds played an important role. It’s clear, “the spread of Covid-19,” said Christopher Whaley of RAND Corporation, co-author of the study. Co-author Anupam Jena, an associate professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School, said: However, as we show, homes can also be exposed to Covid-19 infection in high-risk areas. “ The findings retain important clues for public health authorities and individuals in the event of further Covid waves. “Our results may be useful for future measures,” Jena said. “They can emphasize the importance of understanding the types of activities that can exacerbate the spread of the virus during a pandemic and inform policies and individual decisions based on risk. The findings also quantify the potential risk of gathering with people we know. “ Professor Christl Donnelly, an expert in statistical epidemiology at Imperial College London, said of the findings: The birthday of someone in the household and the subsequent increased risk of Covid-19. “They found that the risk increased in the next two weeks and had a greater impact when their birthdays were children. This means that children’s birthdays are more likely to be celebrated at a party. , And / or may reflect the size of the party. “She added,” There is nothing for a birthday party that is at higher risk than other gatherings of the same size. “ Those who want to stay safe and reduce risk at rallies, including birthday parties, can use the same means of protecting you elsewhere, says Professor Donnelly. “If possible, stay outdoors, wear a mask (when you’re not eating cake), and limit the number of people,” she says. “Finally, if you want to blow out the candles, it’s a good idea to limit yourself to birthday girl or boy cakes, not the entire cake you serve to everyone.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos