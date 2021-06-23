Fiji’s Virus Spike “Call for Awakening” to the Pacific Islands: Red Cross





Suva (Fiji) (AFP) The Red Cross called for rapid deployment of the vaccine in vulnerable Pacific island nations on Wednesday as a record surge in Covid-19 could overwhelm Fiji’s healthcare system. Fiji’s two largest hospitals have been converted to dedicated Covid-19 facilities, doubling cases every nine days since the second wave began in April. According to Katie Greenwood, chief of the Red Cross Pacific, the situation is a “serious awakening call” and indicates the need for greater urgency across the region. “In the Pacific, it’s an important time to increase vaccination … you can’t let the guards down,” she said. Only about 1% of Fiji’s 930,000 population is fully vaccinated, and government health director James Fong said community anxiety about vaccination is burdening hospitals. “If people continue to refuse vaccination and Covid-safe measures, the group will begin to consume much of our health resources as the disease comes from them,” he said. “That means there are less and less (resources) for non-Covid patients.” Fiji has stopped community infections for over a year by closing its borders, but is currently struggling to contain the first confirmed outbreak of the highly contagious Delta subspecies in India. With 2,200 cases of Covid on Tuesday and 180 daily infections, a field hospital was set up to treat non-viral patients. In addition to the two recorded last year, there were also seven deaths during the recent outbreak. Experts in Australia and New Zealand are planning to help the overworked health system deal with outbreaks that show no signs of slowing, Fong said. “We are in the process of escalating and soaring here,” he told broadcaster Fiji Village. # Photo1 “Given the current situation and how it is escalating, we exceed our reserves.” But Mr. Fung upheld the government’s policy of containing the virus through a local stay-at-home order rather than a blockade of the people, and the main problem was that people did not follow the rules of social distance. Insisted. “People are scared … (but) it’s a little frustrating to see that fear only provokes anger and some people blame it with negative comments,” he said. .. © 2021 AFP

