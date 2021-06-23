AstraZeneca vax associated with rare neuropathy in India and the United Kingdom





#New Delhi 11 individuals who received AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine He developed a rare neuropathy called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which was reported by clinicians in India and the United Kingdom in two separate studies. In a study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Annals of Neurology,It features significant facial weakness.11 individuals who receivedHe developed a rare neuropathy called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which was reported by clinicians in India and the United Kingdom in two separate studies. A study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Annals of Neurology describes an abnormal variant of Guillain-Barré syndrome characterized by marked facial weakness. All 11 cases were among those who received the vaccine 10 to 22 days ago. Seven cases were reported from a community medical center in Kerala, India, and by April 22, approximately 1.2 million people had been vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine. These cases occurred within 2 weeks of the initial vaccination.





"Six of the seven patients progressed to reflex paralysis and needed mechanical ventilation support," said Boby Varkey Maramattom, Kerala coach, Aster Medcity Neurology Department. "The frequency of GBS was 1.4 to 10 times higher than expected during this period in a population of this size. In addition, the frequency of bilateral facial paresis, which usually occurs in less than 20% of GBS cases, patterns. It suggests that it is related to vaccination. " Four cases were reported from Nottingham, England, and about 700,000 people were vaccinated with the same vaccine. They were characterized by bilateral weakness with paresthesias mutations in GBS that occurred within 3 weeks of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination. SARS-CoV-2 vaccine .. "This rare neurological syndrome has been previously reported in connection with SARS-CoV-2 infection itself. Our case was either intravenous immunoglobulin, oral steroids, or no treatment. "Jonathan Lis Evans, a neurology department, said. Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust, UK. "If the link is the cause, it may be due to a cross-reactive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and peripheral components. Immune system "The author of the report from the United Kingdom wrote.



