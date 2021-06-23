Do mosquitoes kill fish? Correct clothes?Experts will keep mosquitoes away





Memphis, TN – Summer fun outdoors can quickly be spoiled by blood-sucking mosquitoes, but there are simple things you can do to keep them away. Shelby County Health Department Say the first place to start is around your home. Remove everything outside that collects water. Mosquito larva “If you have something as simple as a flowerpot in your yard, and you’re not using it, always be willing to tilt and throw it,” said health care manager Kasia Smith-Alexander. I will. “Make sure there is no water and be careful not to leave it as it is, because a small amount of water can collect and mosquitoes can come.”

Even small leaves and bottle caps can collect water and hold larvae. According to the Department of Health, collect foliage in the garden during this time and rinse frequently if you keep water in your pet’s bowl. Mosquito larva Also, if you have a pond or fountain, you can add mosquito-killing fish to the water.small Mosquitofish Each can eat up to 300 mosquito larvae per day, and the Shelby County Health Department distributes them. “This is a natural and free way to make sure there are no mosquito larvae in fountains, ponds, etc.,” said Smith-Alexander. Central and South go straight from winter to mosquito season Some studies have shown that certain blood types, wearing darker clothes, and even being pregnant make you more attractive to mosquitoes. Still, entomologists say the best way to prevent yourself from becoming a mosquito treat is to wear long sleeves, repel with DEET, and stay inside when the mosquitoes are most active. “These mosquitoes that carry West Nile fever are usually active at dusk,” said entomologist Cheryl Klasel. “So by the time the outside is nice and cool, everyone wants to go out. It’s when they’re willing to chew.” Every week, the Shelby County Health Department installs about 163 traps specially designed to attract mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus. You can use traps to find out how many mosquitoes are in the area and how many carry the virus. “So we usually set these traps in the afternoon and get them together the next morning,” Klasel said. Mosquitofish are available free of charge at the Vector Control Office on 1826 Sycamore View Road from April to October.Click for more information here.



